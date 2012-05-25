Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Films on TV tonight, Friday 25 May

Films on TV tonight, Friday 25 May

Tonight's picks include Men in Black, Boyz in the Hood, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Shaft, Twilight and 13 Assassins

imagenotavailable1

Boyz in the Hood – 8:00pm, Sky Movies Modern Greats

Advertisement

Powerful drama about three friends who face a struggle growing up in crime-ridden South Central LA.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine – 9:00pm, Film4

Spin-off from the popular X-Men movies starring Hugh Jackman, which depicts the early life and origins of Wolverine and his mutant brother.

Men in Black – 10:00pm, Watch

Sci-fi comedy starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones as two secret agents attempting to save the Earth from alien invaders.

Shaft – 11:05pm, TCM

Richard Roundtree stars as the private eye who’s a sex machine to all the chicks in this blaxploitation thriller.

Twilight  11:05pm, ITV3

Detective drama starring Paul Newman as a private investigator asked to be a mule for some blackmail money.

13 Assassins – 11:45pm, Sky Movies Premiere

Advertisement

First-rate sword and samurai adventure set in feudal Japan from director Takashi Miike.

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Ray Winstone: “The best scripts come from television”

imagenotavailable1

Films on TV tonight, Tuesday 29 May

imagenotavailable1

Mark Strong and Helen McCrory triumph at Critics’ Circle theatre awards

imagenotavailable1

11 celebrities doing impressions of other celebrities

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more