Films on TV tonight, Friday 25 May

Tonight's picks include Men in Black, Boyz in the Hood, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Shaft, Twilight and 13 Assassins

Boyz in the Hood – 8:00pm, Sky Movies Modern Greats

Powerful drama about three friends who face a struggle growing up in crime-ridden South Central LA.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine – 9:00pm, Film4

Spin-off from the popular X-Men movies starring Hugh Jackman, which depicts the early life and origins of Wolverine and his mutant brother.

Men in Black – 10:00pm, Watch

Sci-fi comedy starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones as two secret agents attempting to save the Earth from alien invaders.

Shaft – 11:05pm, TCM

Richard Roundtree stars as the private eye who’s a sex machine to all the chicks in this blaxploitation thriller.

Twilight 11:05pm, ITV3

Detective drama starring Paul Newman as a private investigator asked to be a mule for some blackmail money.

13 Assassins – 11:45pm, Sky Movies Premiere

First-rate sword and samurai adventure set in feudal Japan from director Takashi Miike.