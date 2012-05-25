Films on TV tonight, Friday 25 May
Tonight's picks include Men in Black, Boyz in the Hood, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Shaft, Twilight and 13 Assassins
Boyz in the Hood – 8:00pm, Sky Movies Modern Greats
Powerful drama about three friends who face a struggle growing up in crime-ridden South Central LA.
X-Men Origins: Wolverine – 9:00pm, Film4
Spin-off from the popular X-Men movies starring Hugh Jackman, which depicts the early life and origins of Wolverine and his mutant brother.
Men in Black – 10:00pm, Watch
Sci-fi comedy starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones as two secret agents attempting to save the Earth from alien invaders.
Shaft – 11:05pm, TCM
Richard Roundtree stars as the private eye who’s a sex machine to all the chicks in this blaxploitation thriller.
Twilight 11:05pm, ITV3
Detective drama starring Paul Newman as a private investigator asked to be a mule for some blackmail money.
13 Assassins – 11:45pm, Sky Movies Premiere
First-rate sword and samurai adventure set in feudal Japan from director Takashi Miike.