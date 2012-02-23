Jennifer Aniston given a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame

The erstwhile Rachel Green is the first Friends star to receive such an honour

Jennifer Aniston has been honoured with a star on Hollywood’s legendary Walk of Fame.

The 43-year-old actress saw her star unveiled on Wednesday, making her the first Friends alumnus to receive such a tribute.

“I was born in Sherman Oaks, California. I am a California girl through and through, and I’m sure this [has] always just sort of been in the back of my mind,” said Aniston at the ceremony.

“It probably wasn’t even a dream, it was one of my wildest dreams. I don’t think that I ever even thought that this would be here, this day. So I am utterly humbled and grateful,” she added.

Aniston’s father, John, accompanied her to the unveiling, as did her boyfriend, Justin Theroux, and her Just Go with It co-star, Adam Sandler, who entertained the crowd with some jokes.

Making light of the hairstyle Aniston sported in Friends and her early role in the 1993 low-budget horror film Leprechaun, Sandler said: “She prayed for three things: to have everyone in the entire world be fascinated with her hair, to one day star in a movie about an evil leprechaun who kills people, and most importantly, receive a star on the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame. Well, today, Jennifer, the trifecta is here.”

Aniston hit the big time as Rachel Green in Friends, the hit sitcom that ran for a decade from 1994, and co-starred David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry, none of whom were present to see Aniston receive her Walk of Fame star.

After Friends ended, Aniston made a successful transition to films, starring in critically acclaimed fare such as The Good Girl, as well as a slew of romantic comedies.

The latest film to star Aniston, Wanderlust, will be released in cinemas on Friday 2 March.