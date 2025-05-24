As well as seeing the returns of Anita Dobson, Archie Panjabi and Jonah Hauer-King, the episode also sees others major characters from across the 15th Doctor's run coming back. But who is in the cast and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Doctor Who season 15 episode 7, Wish World.

Who's in the cast of Doctor Who: Wish World? Full list of characters in season 15 episode 7

The main cast for Doctor Who: Wish World is as follows. Scroll on to find out more about the characters, plus where you may have seen the actors previously.

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor

Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday

Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood

Archie Panjabi as The Rani

Jonah Hauer-King as Conrad Clark

Atilla Akinci as Otto Zufall

Leni Adams as Violett Zufall

Sienna-Robyn Mavanga-Phipps as Poppy

Bonnie Langford as Melanie Bush

Ruth Madeley as Shirley Bingham

Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart

Susan Twist as Susan Triad

Alexander Devrient as Colonel Christopher Ibrahim

Nila Aalia as Lakshmi Chandra

Josephine Lloyd-Welcome as Devika Babu

Hermon Berhane as Val Balham

Sam Lawton as Winnie Petheridge

Joshua J Parker as Brian Dale

Michelle Greenidge as Carla Sunday

Angela Wynter as Cherry Sunday

Ncuti Gatwa plays the Doctor

Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who. BBC

Who is the Doctor? The Doctor is a time traveller from Gallifrey, and the last of the Time Lords. He travels in space and time in the TARDIS. This version of the character is known as the Fifteenth Doctor, although we know there have been a number of additional incarnations.

Where have I seen Ncuti Gatwa before? Beyond his role as the Doctor, Gatwa is best known for his role as Eric Effiong in Sex Education, as well as for starring in Barbie and Masters of the Air.

Varada Sethu plays Belinda Chandra

Varada Sethu as Belinda in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Maxine Howells

Who is Belinda Chandra? Belinda is a nurse from London who, in The Robot Revolution, was kidnapped by robots and flown to the stars on their rocket.

At the end of the episode she told the Doctor to take her home in the TARDIS, but he found himself unable to get back to that particular date, time and location. In The Interstellar Song Contest, they found out this was because the Earth was destroyed on that date.

Where have I seen Varada Sethu before? Sethu is no stranger to Doctor Who, having played Mundy Flynn in last season's episode 3, Boom. She is also known for her roles in series such as Andor, Strike Back, Doctor Foster, Hard Sun and Annika, as well as films including Now You See Me 2, Jurassic World: Dominion and I Came By.

Millie Gibson plays Ruby Sunday

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who episode Wish World. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Who is Ruby Sunday? Ruby is the Doctor's former companion, who left the TARDIS to return to her old life after the Doctor helped her find her birth mother.

Where have I seen Millie Gibson before? Outside of her role in Doctor Who, Gibson is best known for playing Kelly in Coronation Street, while she has also appeared in Jamie Johnson and Butterfly.

Anita Dobson plays Mrs Flood

Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Who is Mrs Flood? Mrs Flood is an incarnation of the Doctor’s old nemesis, Time Lady the Rani, as revealed in The Interstellar Song Contest. Ever since The Church on Ruby Road she has appeared as a mysterious figure, even posing as the next-door neighbour of the Doctor's companions Ruby Sunday and Belinda Chandra.

She has a habit of speaking directly to the camera, and has made many threatening assertions towards the Doctor, although he is yet to become aware of her. In The Interstellar Song Contest she bi-generated, and is now a subordinate to her next incarnation.

Where have I seen Anita Dobson before? Dobson is best known for playing Angie Watts in EastEnders, while she has also appeared in series including Casualty, Call the Midwife, Dodger and Inside No. 9, and took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2011.

Archie Panjabi plays the Rani

Archie Panjabi as the Rani in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Who is the Rani? In The Interstellar Song Contest, Mrs Flood bi-generated, splitting into two incarnations of the same Time Lady – the second, played by Archie Panjabi, declares herself "the Rani – the definite article".

The Rani is no stranger to long-time Doctor Who fans. A renegade Time Lord and amoral biochemist, she first appeared in the 1980s, portrayed by Kate O'Mara. Known for her ruthless scientific pursuits and disregard for ethical boundaries, the Rani clashed with both the Doctor and the Master in classic stories such as The Mark of the Rani and Time and the Rani. Her last on-screen appearance came in 1993’s charity special Dimensions in Time, but she’s remained a fan-favourite, resurfacing in audio dramas and novels, with Siobhan Redmond taking on the role in Big Finish productions.

Where have I seen Archie Panjabi before? Panjabi is best known for her Emmy-winning role as Kalinda Sharma in US TV drama The Good Wife.

Panjabi made early impressions in British films such as East Is East and Bend It Like Beckham, and later gained international recognition for her powerful performances in both television and film. She became the first Asian actor to win a Primetime Emmy Award for acting, earning widespread acclaim for her portrayal of the enigmatic Kalinda.

Beyond The Good Wife, Panjabi has appeared in shows including The Fall, Blindspot, Departure, and Hijack, as well as films like A Mighty Heart.

Jonah Hauer-King plays Conrad Clark

Jonah Hauer-King as Conrad Clark in Doctor Who episode Wish World. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Who is Conrad Clark? Conrad is the leader of Think Tank, a group he used to amplify dangerous conspiracy theories about UNIT for financial gain. He previously posed as an alien-obsessed podcaster and struck up a romance with Ruby Sunday, to trick her. At the end of Lucky Day, he was freed by Mrs Flood, and now appears to be in league with her and the Rani.

Where have I seen Jonah Hauer-King before? Hauer-King is known for his roles in series including World on Fire, The Flatshare and The Tattooist of Auschwitz, as well as films such as A Dog's Way Home, The Little Mermaid and William Tell.

Sienna-Robyn Mavanga-Phipps plays Poppy

Sienna-Robyn Mavanga-Phipps as Poppy in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/James Pardon

Who is Poppy? Poppy was one of the babies abandoned on Baby Station Beta that the Doctor and Ruby met in Space Babies. At the end of that episode she and her crew flew to a new planet, but she was most recently seen as an apparition, appearing to Belinda in Lagos, Nigeria, in The Story and the Engine.

Where have I seen Sienna-Robyn Mavanga-Phipps before? Doctor Who is young actor Mavanga-Phipps's only credit thus far.

Bonnie Langford plays Melanie Bush

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor and Bonnie Langford as Melanie Bush in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Who is Melanie Bush? Mel is a companion who first travelled with the Sixth and Seventh Doctors in the classic run of Doctor Who. She returned as a staff member at UNIT in the 60th anniversary specials, and was last seen in season 14 finale Empire of Death.

Where have I seen Bonnie Langford before? Aside from Doctor Who, Langford is known as a theatre icon, and starred as Carmel Kazemi in EastEnders from 2015 to 2018.

Ruth Madeley plays Shirley Bingham

Millie Gibson, Ruth Madeley, and Sam Lawton in Doctor Who episode Wish World. BBC

Who is Shirley Anne Bingham? Shirley is UNIT's scientific advisor, who we last saw in Lucky Day.

Where have I seen Ruth Madeley before? Madeley has had roles in series including Fresh Meat, Outnumbered, Cold Feet, Years and Years, The Long Shadow, Brassic, Renegade Nell and Nightsleeper, as well as films such as Joy and the TV movie Then Barbara Met Alan.

Jemma Redgrave plays Kate Lethbridge-Stewart

Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge Stewart and Alexander Devrient as Colonel Ibrahim in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Who is Kate Lethbridge-Stewart? Kate is an old friend of the Doctor and the daughter of the Brigadier, who now runs UNIT. We last saw her in Lucky Day.

Where have I seen Jemma Redgrave before? As well as her role in Doctor Who, Redgrave is also known for appearing in series such as Bramwell, Holby City, Grantchester and Silent Witness, as well as films including Howards End, Red, White & Royal Blue and The Beekeeper.

Susan Twist plays Susan Triad

Susan Twist as Susan Triad in Doctor Who episode Wish World. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Who is Susan Triad? Susan Triad was previously an angel of death created by Sutekh, who was planted across the universe and timeline wherever the TARDIS landed. One version of her became a tech mogul in 21st century Britain, founding Triad Technology. When Sutekh was defeated, this version of her became a normal human, and was offered a job at UNIT.

Where have I seen Susan Twist before? Twist has been seen in Coronation Street and In the Flesh.

Alexander Devrient plays Colonel Christopher Ibrahim

Alexander Devirent as Colonel Ibrahim in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Who is Colonel Christopher Ibrahim? Colonel Ibrahim is a key soldier at UNIT.

Where have I seen Alexander Devrient before? Devrient has had roles in films such as Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows and The Danish Girl, as well as series including Emmerdale, Industry, Motherland, Ted Lasso and The Lazarus Project.

Michelle Greenidge plays Carla Sunday

Michelle Greenidge as Carla Sunday in Doctor Who. BBC Studios

Who is Carla Sunday? Carla is Ruby's adoptive mother, who was last seen in Lucky Day.

Where have I seen Michelle Greenidge before? Greenidge has previously had roles in series such as It's a Sin, After Life, Mandy, Code 404, The Witchfinder, Alex Rider, Grantchester, Small Axe, KAOS and Death in Paradise. She has also had roles in films including Cruella and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Angela Wynter plays Cherry Sunday

Cherry (Angela Wynter) in Doctor Who. Lara Cornell/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios 2023

Who is Cherry Sunday? Cherry is Carla's mother and therefore Ruby's grandmother. She was last seen in Lucky Day.

Where have I seen Angela Wynter before? Wynter is best known for playing Yolande in EastEnders, while she has also had roles in series such as Holby City, Cleaning Up, Doctors, Mood, This England, Vampire Academy, Call the Midwife, Three Little Birds and Time.

Doctor Who continues on Saturday 24th May, with new episodes available from 8am on Saturdays on BBC iPlayer in the UK and later the same day on BBC One. The series is available on Disney+ outside of the UK.

