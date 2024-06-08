“Some are saying the best of the season. A triumph! A new standard set. But I think the real estimation of an evening is in the matches made” – Duchess of Pemberton

Bath, 1813: the Doctor and Ruby are enjoying the Bridgerton vibe at the Duchess of Pemberton’s ball, but alien shapeshifters are abroad, killing off partygoers and assuming their identities for fun. The cosplaying Chuldur are being observed by bounty hunter Rogue, who catches the Doctor’s eye and his heart. They join forces to round up the aliens and save Ruby from their clutches.

Saturday 8 June 2024

Cast

The Doctor – Ncuti Gatwa

Ruby Sunday – Millie Gibson

Rogue – Jonathan Groff

The Duchess of Pemberton – Indira Varma

Lord Barton – Paul Forman

Emily Beckett – Camilla Aiko

Carla Sunday – Michelle Greenidge

Lord Galpin – Maxim Ays

Miss Talbot – Nancy Brabin-Platt

Mr Price – David Charles

The portrait – Susan Twist

Housekeeper – Debra Baker

Writers – Kate Herron and Briony Redman

Director – Ben Chessell

Music – Murray Gold

Producer – Chris May

Series producer – Vicky Delow

Executive producers – Russell T Davies, Julie Gardner, Jane Tranter, Joel Collins, Phil Collinson

What a way to celebrate Pride Month! This is the gayest episode of Doctor Who to date – and that takes some doing after The Devil’s Chord only a few weeks previously. It’s wonderful that under Russell T Davies’s stewardship the programme has the confidence, and yes the balls, to present something this gloriously gay. And under the watchful eye of investor Disney.

I wouldn’t want it every week but I quite enjoy it when the usually indifferent Time Lord is sweet on someone. This is nothing new. William Hartnell’s Doctor was smitten with Aztec lady Cameca 60 years ago, Paul McGann’s version kissed Dr Grace in the 1996 TV Movie, David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor fell for Madame de Pompadour in 2006, and River Song captured various Time Lord’s hearts – especially Peter Capaldi’s. They spent a night on Darillium that lasted 24 years.

Now with Ncuti Gatwa as the dazzling lead, the show is free to pursue its passion and be truthful to the edge he lends this incarnation. American star Jonathan Groff is suave and mischievous as Rogue and a convincing match for the Doctor. People blither on about all of Groff’s TV credits (which are notable), but to me he’s a Tony-award-laden Broadway star: Spring Awakening, Hamilton and Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along. All stunning.

Rogue clearly bears many similarities to Captain Jack and River Song. Indeed, there’s a lot here that echoes the past. Not just Who doing Bridgerton, but Who doing Who. The Chuldur family are interchangeable with the Family of Blood from 2007.

Watching this, I kept smiling and snorting with mirth, thinking, 'This is so Russell." It is, but we must also pause and digest that the writing credits go to Kate Herron and Briony Redman. Just what Doctor Who needs: fresh blood and the "female gaze".

It looks beautiful in all departments and plays with zip and energy. The anachronistic music choices are a hoot, from the spot-on pop tracks to the Doctor and Rogue dancing – and shocking society – to Piazzolla’s Libertango (from 1974).

But the high point, after a couple of weeks’ starvation, is the chance to see just how well Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson play together as time-travelling best friends, having a high old time. Both are charming and often very funny.

