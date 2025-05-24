The episode saw familiar characters inhabit unfamiliar roles as part of a new version of Earth imagined into being by Conrad Clark (Jonah Hauer-King) – all part of a ploy by the Rani (Archie Panjabi), who had abducted the powerful God of Wishes to enact her masterplan.

In this version of reality, the Doctor was an ordinary man named John Smith, married to Belinda (Varada Sethu) and raising their infant daughter Poppy (Shola Olaitan-Ajiboye) together – but doubts surrounding his new existence began to produce cracks in Conrad's wish world.

Helping to break the magical brainwashing was a timely message from a familiar face – Rogue, played once again by Jonathan Groff.

Jonathan Groff as Rogue. BBC

First introduced in a 2024 episode also titled Rogue, Groff's character is a bounty hunter who encountered the Doctor in Regency-era England during an alien threat. Initially mistrustful of each other, Rogue and the Doctor quickly developed a strong romantic connection.

But their relationship culminated in a bittersweet farewell, with Rogue sacrificing his chance to stay with the Doctor in order to save others and being transported to an unknown alternate dimension.

Rogue (Jonathan Groff) and the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa). BBC/James Pardon

Wish World sees Rogue appear to 'John Smith' via his television set by means unknown – it's revealed he's stuck in a "hell dimension" – and things could be about to get even worse for the dashing character.

"I haven’t got much time – they’re coming and this hell dimension is sliding into the pit... I don’t know if I’m going to survive," Rogue explains.

Despite his own situation looking dire, Rogue is somehow aware of the trap the Doctor has fallen into and provides 'John' with a clue to help him unravel the fake world Conrad has constructed: "I can only send you one warning and this is going to sound strange, but listen to me… tables don’t do that."

With that – and one final declaration of love – Rogue disappears, but his warning has huge ramifications, as the Doctor becomes obsessed with how, in the wish world, mugs can "slip" through a table... a signifier that someone is having doubts about their new life.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Rogue's message – and the Doctor's confession that he "really liked" the man on the television – also ultimately leads to his arrest by the police, as a brainwashed Belinda reports him to the authorities for having doubts, and eventually to a confrontation with the Rani.

But have we seen the last of Rogue? Could he reappear in next week's season finale, The Reality War? Or did he perish along with, we assume, the hell dimension where he found himself marooned?

If he does find a way out, it's going to be one heck of an emotional rollercoaster for the Doctor – particularly with his granddaughter Susan (Carole Ann Ford) also waiting in the wings...

Read more:

Doctor Who continues on Saturday 31st May, with new episodes available from 8am on Saturdays on BBC iPlayer in the UK and later the same day on BBC One. The series is available on Disney+ outside of the UK.

Add Doctor Who to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Dive into our Doctor Who story guide: reviews of every episode since 1963, plus cast & crew listings, production trivia, and exclusive material from the Radio Times archive.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.