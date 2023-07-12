Last night’s episode saw the contestants recouple again, which left one boy out in the cold. And a lighthearted game also saw tensions run high between two of the couples in the villa…

What happened on Love Island summer 2023 last night? Episode 37 recap

Love Island 2023 girls await the recoupling.

The episode started with Scott van der Sluis pulling Mitchel Taylor for a chat, and the Welsh footballer made it plain that he wanted to get to know Mitch’s current partner, Abi Moores.

Luckily, the gas engineer was very understanding of the situation, and told his rival: “Obviously, I’ve been in your position for a long time and I've gone all different ways about it. I've gone through all the routes and this is the best one.

“By all means, do your thing.”

But in the Beach Hut, Mitch was quietly confident that he had nothing to worry about, and said: “I don’t see Scott as competition.”

Later, Abi told Mitch of her worries that his head would be turned by the next bombshell to walk into the villa.

“I’m really happy with who you are as a person,” he reassured her as they shared a kiss. “I couldn't ask for a better person to come in.”

Their romantic moment was short lived as Scott pulled her for a chat, and encouraged her to give their connection a chance. “You don’t want to come away from here with any regrets,” he told Abi.

The boys watched on during their interaction, and while Zachariah Noble told Mitch that he didn’t have anything to worry about, Ouzy See and Sammy Root weren’t so sure!

Elsewhere, Ouzy had a chat of his own, as he spoke to Kady McDermott on the daybeds.

Asking if she thought they would be a “power couple on the outside”, Kady replied: “Are you joking, imagine our selfies? We dress good, nice eyes.”

“It’s like a match made in heaven,” Ouzy agreed. “I feel like you could just get anyone, whoever you wanted. I didn’t think it would be me.”

After telling the Scottish footballer that he was her type, Ouzy - who was grinning from ear to ear at this point - appeared to throw shade at his former partner Ella Thomas, and said: “I want a girl that I can actually speak to… I think communication is key in a relationship.” To which Kady concurred, and said any couple without that would be “doomed”!

Ouzy See.

Jess Harding then received a text asking the Islanders to gather around the firepit - where the boys would choose which girl they would like to couple up with.

While some new partnerships were formed, the coupled this time were pretty obvious.

Zach recoupled with Molly Marsh, as did Elom Ahlijah-Wilson and Catherine Agbaje, and Montel McKenzie and Leah Taylor; while Lochan Nowacki made Whitney Adebayo blush when he told her he saw a future for them.

Tyrique Hyde finally got to couple back up with Ella - stating “I feel like nothing worth having comes easy” and “I find it difficult to talk about my feelings, but this girl has shown me that feelings are cool” - whereas Ouzy, who was jilted by Ella when they returned from Casa Amor, chose to partner with Kady.

Branding her “funny, smart, and with high-morals”, Ouzy added that Kady was “ticking a lot of the boxes, if not all of them”, and that she had “brought back the excitement and happiness into my journey” post his rocky Casa experience.

Sammy and Jess also got a second (or third, or fourth…) shot at happiness when he branded their relationship a “major rollercoaster” but said he was now ready to “make things exclusive and close things off”.

And after Mitch chose Abi to couple up with again, that left Scott to pick Amber Wise - but he wasn’t happy!

“If this has gone another way then I may have picked someone else,” he said in his speech. Awkward…

Love was definitely in the air for the Islanders (aside from friendship couple Scott and Amber) that evening, as there was plenty of kissing going on before they all headed to bed.

The next morning, there were several double dates going on. Ty and Sammy really pushed the boat out and took Ella and Jess to the terrace for granola, and thanked for helping them grow during their time in the villa.

Meanwhile, Elom and Lochan went one step further and provided a cooked breakfast for Catherine and Whitney, as Kady settled in for a chat with Molly.

Kady appeared shocked that the actress had had a private conversation with Zachariah, where they had agreed to be closed off - but when she relayed this information back to the other girls, they acted totally disinterested and didn’t seem to care at all!

Lochan then got a text, and the Islanders prepared for their next challenge: Life’s A Beach.

The couples worked in their pairs to complete a series of tasks, and the first was deciding which other partnership deserved to be served shade - ie. a huge parasol - for their conduct across the series.

Lots of couples chose Scott and Amber, thanks to his recoupling speech, while Amber picked Sammy and Jess after he brought her back from Casa but then didn’t get to know her.

Ouzy See and Kady McDermott.

Things also became slightly heated between Tyrique and Ella and Ouzy and Kady, as the former accused the Scot of treating Kady as second best, while Ouzy said the semi-pro footballer had flirted with everyone in the villa.

Things went from bad to worse as the pairs were pitted against each other for round two, when the girls had to guide the blindfolded boys.

After beating their rivals, Kady quipped to Ouzy: “We’ve only been coupled up one day and have better communication!”

In the final round, where the remaining couples had to balance on a wobbly surfboard as the other Islanders threw beach balls at them, Kady made another dig at the pair, saying: “Ty and Ella, put that much effort into your relationship!”

Montel and Leah ultimately won the challenge, but they weren’t the talking point back in the villa.

In a conversation with some of the cast, Scott seemed upset that he had been called shady.

“I’ve been called a game player the whole time I’ve been in the f***ing villa, now it’s coming about again,” he moaned.

But Whitney was quick to reply: “Maybe there’s some truth to it?” Well he is single, Whitney - he can’t just be sat twiddling his thumbs!

Around the firepit, Ella also had things to say about Kady’s conduct in the task.

“She just always wants to be involved in drama, so I'm not even going to entertain it. She just wants to stir the pot,” said the Scottish model. “I’m not going to take her seriously anymore and I’m not going to think that she’s my friend, because she’s shown me that she's not.”

And on the daybeds, Kady was also having a rant about the other couple.

“Ty flirts with me like five times a day, he’s so flirty with me, he’s always looking at me and I would never say anything,” she said. “But then I thought: ‘You know what, if you’re going to put shade on me… if you want to be savage, I'll bring it. I’m coming.” Ominous words indeed!

The episode ended with viewers being asked to vote for the couple they think are the most compatible, and those with fewest votes are at risk of being dumped from the island. But who will come out on top, and which couples will crumble? Tune in tonight to find out!

