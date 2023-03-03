From Movie Night and Jessie Wynter being called fake to the shock double elimination on Wednesday night, it certainly hasn't been a free holiday for the remaining line-up — and as we head into the last leg of the competition, tension within the group is ramping up.

We're approaching the end of Love Island 's seventh week and while the chaos of Casa Amor is behind the islanders, it hasn't been a drama-free few days in the villa.

If you missed last night's episode, which saw Olivia Hawkins and Maxwell Samuda choose another couple to dump from the island, then you're in luck – RadioTimes.com's latest recap video is here to catch you up.

Also, don't forget to check out our companion show, The Love Island Lowdown, for all the latest gossip, behind-the-scenes theories and predictions for the rest of season 9.

The episode began with Olivia and Maxwell, who'd been eliminated by the public vote, picking one of their fellow couples to send home. While the pair were torn, citing Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga's difficulties so far in their Love Island journey, they ultimately chose to dump Claudia Fogarty and Keanan Brand, who were the only friendship couple in the line-up.

It's Sports Day in the Love Island villa. ©ITV Plc

The rest of the islanders bid them all farewell, with the group particularly heartbroken over Olivia's departure (although I'm sure Jessie wasn't too sad to see her go...).

The next morning, Kai Fagan put on a cute breakfast for Sanam Harrinanan and while Kai was angling for a confession of love from her, he ultimately settled for the pair becoming exclusive. Someone is clearly thinking about that fast-approaching final!

It wasn't long before the sweet sound of "I've got a text!" rang out from one of the islanders, with the group being treated to a sports day in the villa. Splitting into two teams, Jessie led the Blues while Will led the Reds before they competed in all the primary school classics, from the egg and spoon race to beanbag throwing.

Ultimately, it was the Red Team that came out on top (although thanks to a bit of cheating from a few members of the group) and they kept flaunting their win into the evening – much to the annoyance of Tom Clare.

After a fair amount of teasing from Will and Shaq, Tom eventually snapped, telling them to stop before venting to Samie Elishi: "They need to know when enough is enough."

Judging by the first-look for tonight's episode, the tensions will only continue to rise within the villa, with Shaq rowing with Ron Hall this time.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

