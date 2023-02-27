It's been a very juicy week on Love Island following the show's Movie Night . And, with the infamous Snog, Marry, Pie coming up, RadioTimes.com had a lot to catch up on for episode 6 of Love Island Lowdown .

Back to unpack all the drama in the Love Island Villa is Entertainment and Factual Editor Grace Henry, who is joined by Trends Editor and Love Island super fan Lewis Knight this week.

Here, they spill all the latest gossip, news and predictions.

Kicking off as usual with Can I Pull You For a Chat?, Grace and Lewis discuss the recent events in the villa, starting with the Casey/Claudia/Rosie saga. Will Casey stick with Claudia or has Rosie officially turned his head?

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Next up, the pair discuss Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall officially becoming a couple and whether they'll last, before moving on to the hilarious Movie Night, and predictions for the week ahead.

With Snog, Marry, Pie set to take place on Monday 27th March, it's looking like a lot of the Love Island 2023 cast will be using this time to get their own back on anyone who has "mugged" them off in the villa - Kai watch out!

You'll have to watch the full video to find out the RadioTimes.com experts' thoughts.

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm on Monday 13th February 2023. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.