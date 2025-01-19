He said: "Not really, just the next thing, you know. I've never had a plan, really.

Clunes stars as Nathan Williams, while Louis Ashbourne Serkis plays his son Johnny and Mark Lewis Jones plays his brother Caleb. But who else stars in the series and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Out There.

Out There cast: Full list of actors and characters

The following stars feature in the Out There cast.

Martin Clunes as Nathan Williams

Louis Ashbourne Serkis as Johnny Williams

Mark Lewis Jones as Caleb Williams

Natalia Kostrzewa as Eva

Carly-Sophia Davies as Sadie

Gerran Howell as Rhys

Michael Obiora as Scott Foley

Eiry Thomas as PC Jane Crowther

Josef Altin as Kenny

Here is all you need to know about the major players...

Martin Clunes plays Nathan Williams

Martin Clunes as Nathan Williams in Out There. Buffalo Pictures for ITV and ITVX

Who is Nathan Williams? Nathan is a farmer with two children, who is mourning his wife. His daughter lives away from his home, but his son Johnny is still at school and lives at home. He has to defend Johnny, and his land, when county lines drug dealers threaten them.

What else has Martin Clunes been in? Clunes is best known for his roles in series including Men Behaving Badly, Doc Martin, Kipper, Fungus the Bogeyman, William and Mary, Reggie Perrin, The Town, Vanity Fair and Warren, while he has also appeared in films such as Nativity 3: Dude, Where's My Donkey?!.

Louis Ashbourne Serkis plays Johnny Williams

Louis Ashbourne Serkis as Johnny Williams in Out There. Buffalo Pictures for ITV and ITVX

Who is Johnny Williams? Johnny is Nathan's son, who finds himself unwittingly caught up with county lines drug dealers.

What else has Louis Ashbourne Serkis been in? Ashbourne Serkis has had roles in series including Endeavour, Taboo, The Queen's Gambit and No Return, as well as films such as The Current War, Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, The Kid Who Would Be King and Allelujah.

Mark Lewis Jones plays Caleb Williams

Mark Lewis Jones as Caleb Williams in Out There. Buffalo Pictures for ITV and ITVX

Who is Caleb Williams? Caleb is Nathan's brother. They have been feuding for some time, in relation to the ownership of the farm.

What else has Mark Lewis Jones been in? Jones has previously had roles in series such as Merlin, Torchwood, Silent Witness, Being Human, Game of Thrones, Father Brown, National Treasure, Chernobyl, Carnival Row, The Crown, Gangs of London, Keeping Faith, The Pact, The Cleaner, Outlander, Bodies and The Way, as well as the TV film Men Up.

He has also appeared in films such as Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, The Other Boleyn Girl, Robin Hood, Child 44, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rebecca, Munich: The Edge of War and Bolan's Shoes.

Natalia Kostrzewa plays Eva

Natalia Kostrzewa as Eva in Out There. Buffalo Pictures for ITV and ITVX

Who is Eva? Eva is a cleaner who comes to work for Nathan after her previous employer, Nathan's neighbour, dies.

What else has Natalia Kostrzewa been in? Kostrzewa has had roles in series including Krypton, Line of Duty, Save Me and Fool Me Once, as well as films such as Rosie and Kindred.

Carly-Sophia Davies plays Sadie

Carly-Sophia Davies as Sadie in Out There. Buffalo Pictures for ITV and ITVX

Who is Sadie? Sadie is a girl at Johnny's school who he is friends with, and also has a crush on.

What else has Carly-Sophia Davies been in? Davies has previously appeared in an episode of Midsomer Murders and the film The Eternal Daughter.

Gerran Howell plays Rhys

Gerran Howell as Rhys and Josef Altin as Kenny in Out There. ITV/Buffalo Pictures

Who is Rhys? Rhys is Sadie's brother, who Johnny takes the opportunity to become closer to. However, he proves to be Johnny's gateway into the world of county lines drug dealing.

What else has Gerran Howell been in? Howell has previously appeared in series including Young Dracula, The Sparticle Mystery, Emerald City, This Country, Suspicion, McDonald & Dodds and Ludwig, as well as films such as 1917.

Michael Obiora plays Scott Foley

Michael Obiora as Scott Foley in Out There. Buffalo Pictures for ITV and ITVX

Who is Scott Foley? Scott is a mysterious figure who visits Nathan's village, supposedly on holiday.

What else has Michael Obiora been in? Obiora has previously had roles in series including Grange Hill, Doctor Who, Hotel Babylon, Misfits, Casualty, Luther, Robozuna and Sexy Beast. He has also appeared in films such as Tomb Raider.

Eiry Thomas plays PC Jane Crowther

Eiry Thomas as PC Jane Crowther in Out There. Buffalo Pictures for ITV and ITVX

Who is PC Jane Crowther? Jane is a local police officer who goes way back with Nathan.

What else has Eiry Thomas been in? Thomas has previously had roles in shows including Torchwood, EastEnders, The Indian Doctor, Stella, Sherlock, Living a Lie, Keeping Faith, The Pact, Enid a Lucy and DI Ray.

Josef Altin plays Kenny

Josef Altin as Kenny in Out There Buffalo Pictures for ITV and ITVX

Who is Kenny? Kenny is the county lines drug dealer who brought Rhys into the operation.

What else has Josef Altin been in? Altin has previously had roles in series including Peep Show, Him & Her, Game of Thrones, Peaky Blinders, Unforgotten, Harlots, Chernobyl, Top Boy, The Gold and Wolf Hall, as well as films such as A Long Way Down, Tomb Raider, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Blitz.

Silas Carson as Ersin Turuk

Silas Carson as Ersin Turuk in Out There. Buffalo Pictures for ITV and ITVX

Who is Ersin Turuk? Turuk is a major drug dealer and the head of the operation which comes into Nathan's village.

What else has Silas Carson been in? Carson has had roles in films including the Star Wars prequel trilogy, Locke and Phantom Thread, as well as series such as Hustle, Outnumbered, Waterloo Road, The Sarah Jane Adventures, Holby City, Unforgotten, Trust, Strike, Des, Grace, Doctor Who, The Gold and Father Brown.

Out There will air at 9pm on Sunday 19th January on ITV1 and ITVX.

