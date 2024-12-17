Jason Watkins appeared in all of the first three films, while the first entry in the series also included the likes of Shetland star Ashley Jensen, legendary The Royle Family star Ricky Tomlinson and popular stand-up comedian Alan Carr.

But of course, the real stars of the films were Marc Wootton as lovable but chaotic classroom assistant Desmond Poppy, and the children themselves.

With that in mind, you might be wondering what has become of those young stars who appeared in the first film a decade and a half ago... did they continue to act?

Read on for everything you need to know.

Mark Wootton played Mr Poppy

Marc Wotton as Mr Poppy in Nativity.

Before we move on to the kids themselves, lets start with Mr Poppy – a hugely popular presence in the film played by Mark Wootton. Although this series of films is arguably still what he's best known for, he's had a steady acting career, with credits including the first ever episode of Inside No. 9, the Take That inspired film Greatest Days and the Channel 4 sitcom High and Dry, which he also wrote and directed.

Most recently, he had a key role in the Noel Fielding Apple TV+ series The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, while also this year he played the role of Marek in a National Theatre production of Till the Stars Come Down.

Jake Pratt played Alfie

Jake Pratt played Alfie in Nativity.

Alfie was one of the big stars of the nativity play in the film – playing Joseph – and was played by Alfie Pratt, who was one of the few kids in the film who was already somewhat well known, having appeared in the first season of Britain's Got Talent in 2007 and reaching the semi-finals.

He also starred on the West End in Billy Elliot the Musical, and has gone on to appear on a number of CBBC programmes, with his most recent screen credit seeing him voice various animals in the mockumentary The Zoo.

Sydney Isitt-Ager played Sadie

Sydney Isitt-Ager played Sadie in Nativity.

Another star who continued acting, Isitt-Ager played Sadie in the films – a child who was too nervous to take part in the nativity in the first movie.

Just two years ago, she had a small role in the Netflix Christmas film Christmas on Mistletoe farm, while she's recently been touring the UK with I Should Be So Lucky – The Musical.

Ben Wilby played Bob

Ben Wilby played Bob.

Bob was a real fan favourite character and was played by Ben Wilby – who has picked up a couple of TV credits since on episodes of Father Brown in 2014 and Cuckoo in 2019.

On his Instagram page – which is set to private – he still describes himself as an actor and he has trained at the Emil Dane Academy, but it's not clear what roles he might have had recently.

Krista Hyatt played Becky

Krista Hyatt played Becky in Nativity.

Hyatt played Becky – who attended rival school Oakmoor – and was another cast member who had previously appeared on Britain's Got Talent, as part of the dance duo Cheeky Monkeys in season 2.

Although she has no further acting credits to her name, she has amassed a decent following on TikTok, where she has over 17,000 followers.

Maeve Dolan played Sam

Maeve Dolan played Sam in Nativity.

The character of Sam – whose finest moment was her rendition of Wheatus hit Teenage Dirtbag – was played by Maeve Dolan, who appeared in the sequel but has since stopped acting – although she did have a role in a 2023 short film titled Nothing Happened.

She also regularly posts on TikTok, where she has just over 4,000 followers.

Bernard Mensah played TJ

Bernard Mensah played TJ in Nativity.

The role of TJ – Angel Gabriel himself – was played by Bernard Mensah, who went on to play the role of Young Simba in the West End production of The Lion King. It's not clear what he's up to now.

Tom McGarrity played Zack

Tom McGarrity played Zack in Nativity.

Zack was responsible for a memorable performance during the nativity auditions in the film and was played by Tom McGarrity, who now works as a performer on cruise ships.

Just recently, he announced on Instagram that he had a new role as a Cruise Director and that he was "still sailing and entertaining".

Cadi Mullane played Crystal

Cadi Mullane played Crystal in Nativity.

Crystal played a star in the nativity and was portrayed in the film by Cadi Mullane – who has continued her career in the performing arts. She is a recentgraduate of Royal Welsh Musical Theatre and is now looking to pursue acting work.

Bessie Cursons played Christy

Another cast member who had previous on Britain's Got Talent, Cursons also reached the final of the first series of the ITV talent show in 2007.

She went on to pick up a few other stage and screen credits – most recently a 2016 episode of Casualty – while she is also qualified as a dancing coach and offers classes through The Bessie Cursons Theatre & Dance Academy.

