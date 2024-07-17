But with all the confusing specs and bright flashing deals signs, how do you know which deal is right for you? Well, that's where we come in.

Below, you'll find a full list of the best Kindle deals on Amazon right now. For each deal, we've outlined the pros and cons as well as a breakdown of how much you're actually saving.

We've also tried to answer your key questions, like what to look for in a Kindle and when is the best time to buy one. If there's anything you don't see below, we also have answers in our monthly best Kindle deals guide and what is Kindle Unlimited?

But for now, let's start a new chapter on which Kindle deal is right for you.

Before buying a Kindle, there are a few things you should consider, and determine whether or not they're important to you. They are:

Screen size – The Kindle screen sizes range from six inches to 10 inches, so have a think about what's going to be most comfortable for your eyes. Are you someone who needs enlarged letters on their phone or tablet? If so, you might want to consider a larger screen.

The Kindle screen sizes range from six inches to 10 inches, so have a think about what's going to be most comfortable for your eyes. Are you someone who needs enlarged letters on their phone or tablet? If so, you might want to consider a larger screen. Weight – Alongside screen size, there's weight to consider. If you're planning to use your e-reader frequently and on the go, then you might want to pick a Kindle that's lighter and therefore easier to hold in one hand, in which case we'd suggest the standard Kindle.

Alongside screen size, there's weight to consider. If you're planning to use your e-reader frequently and on the go, then you might want to pick a Kindle that's lighter and therefore easier to hold in one hand, in which case we'd suggest the standard Kindle. Battery – Another consideration for those who want to take their Kindle on the move is battery. The Kindle Paperwhite for instance can last up to 10 weeks on a single charge, making it ideal for travellers or commuters.

Another consideration for those who want to take their Kindle on the move is battery. The Kindle Paperwhite for instance can last up to 10 weeks on a single charge, making it ideal for travellers or commuters. Storage – How much reading do you actually intend to do? If you're envisaging a whole library, then you'll probably need to opt for a larger storage model like a 32GB or 64GB.

How much reading do you actually intend to do? If you're envisaging a whole library, then you'll probably need to opt for a larger storage model like a 32GB or 64GB. Back light – If you're more likely to be reading your Kindle at night, we'd strongly suggest getting one with a built-in light to protect your eyes.

If you're more likely to be reading your Kindle at night, we'd strongly suggest getting one with a built-in light to protect your eyes. Price – Of course, you'll always need to have a budget in mind, so set that before you do anything else. The Kindle's RRP ranges from £84.99 to £409.99, so have a good think before you spend.

When is the best time to buy a Kindle?

To be honest, Amazon Prime Day – AKA today – is the best time to buy a Kindle.

Kindles are now owned by Amazon which means the time they're likely to be at their lowest is during the Amazon exclusive sales periods.

Don't panic if you're not planning to buy one today though, there will be another Amazon sale in October this year and there's always Black Friday in November.

Which Kindle deal should you pick this Amazon Prime Day?

Just a note to say that every Kindle model now comes with an 'Ads' or 'Without Ads' option which is £10 more expensive. Unless said otherwise, we've only included the prices for the 'Ads' option. You can also add three months of Kindle Unlimited to each Kindle, but that will take the cost up to the device's original RRP.

Kindle (2022) | £84.99 £64.99 (save £20 or 24%)

Amazon

Pros:

Six-inch screen

300 ppi high-resolution display

Glare-free

Six weeks of battery life

16GB of storage

Touch screen

Cheapest

Access to millions of titles

Cons:

No back light

Not waterproof

No screen colours

Storage is limited

Why should you pick it: If you're looking for a standard, no-nonsense e-reader, you can't go wrong with the Standard Kindle. With access to thousands of titles, a perfectly good display and six weeks of battery life, it will serve you well for holidays, commutes and just everyday reading. Bear in mind, though, that the lack of a light will affect your reading at night and 16GB of storage will run our eventually.

Kindle (2022) | £84.99 £64.99 (save £20 or 24%)

Kindle Essentials Bundle | £132.97 £97.97 (save £35 or 26%)

Amazon

Pros:

Comes with Amazon Fabric Cover

Comes with Power Adapter

Pink and green cover options available

Cons:

The cover isn't very attractive

Why should you pick it: This bundle gets you the Kindle (2022) plus an Amazon Fabric Cover to keep your device safe and a power adapter that can charge it in three hours or less. The pros and cons therefore are the same as with the standard Kindle, but you get a few extra accessories to make your life easier. You can also pay a bit extra – £15 to be exact – and get the cover in either pink or green.

Kindle Essentials Bundle | £132.97 £97.97 (save £35 or 26%)

Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) | £149.99 £119.99 (save £30 or 20%)

Amazon

Pros:

6.8-inch screen

Adjustable warm light and glare-free

10 weeks of battery life

IPX8 waterproof rating

20% faster page turns

16GB of storage

Access to millions of titles

Cons:

No screen colours

Storage is limited

Over £100

No auto-adjusting light sensors

Why should you pick it: The Kindle Paperwhite is the next step up from the Kindle, with an adjustable warm light to protect your eyes – although you'll have to adjust it yourself – and an IPX8 waterproof rating to keep it safe. It's also larger, has four more weeks of battery life and 20% faster page-turning. In short, if you're looking for an e-reader that's got a bit more to it, go with this one.

Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) | £149.99 £119.99 (save £30 or 20%)

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32GB) | £179.99 £149.99 (save £30 or 17%)

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Amazon

Pros:

6.8-inch screen

Adjustable warm light and glare-free

Auto-adjusting light sensors

10 weeks of battery life

IPX8 waterproof rating

20% faster page turns

32GB of storage

Access to millions of titles

No ads

Wireless charging

Cons:

No screen colours

Expensive

Why should you pick it: The Signature Edition of the Kindle Paperwhite will suit serious readers who are after more storage and no ads. It's obviously more expensive than the previous versions, but it also has a screen that auto-adjusts with light levels and comes with a wireless charging dock.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32GB) | £179.99 £149.99 (save £30 or 17%)

Kindle Scribe (64 GB) | £409.99 £274.99 (save £135 or 33%)

Kindle Scribe via Amazon Amazon

Pros:

Also functions as a note-taking tablet – creates two-do lists, converts handwritten notes, amends PDFs

Comes with Premium Pen

10.2-inch screen

Adjustable warm light and glare-free

Auto-adjusting light sensors

Auto-rotating page orientation

16GB, 32GB, or 64GB of storage

Access to millions of titles

No ads

Wireless charging capabilities

Cons:

Not waterproof

Comes without wireless charging dock

Expensive

Harder to carry around

Why should you pick it: If you want a device that acts as both reader and tablet, the Kindle Scribe is for you. This device gives you access to all of Kindle's millions of titles, while also allowing you to write notes, amend PDFs and create lists with the help of its Premium Pen.

As it's bigger and heavier, the Scribe isn't ideal for reading on the go. But if you're planning to use it for study or work, then it's lighter and easier than carrying round a laptop. The main issue is, of course, price, but that's why now might be the perfect time to go for it.

Kindle Scribe (64 GB) | £409.99 £274.99 (save £135 or 33%)

For a closer look, check out Kindle Scribe vs reMarkable 2.

Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle | £492.97 £362.97 (£130 or 26%)

Kindle Scribe Essentials Package Amazon

Pros:

Comes with Amazon Premium Leather Folio Cover

Comes with Power Adapter

Cons:

Not waterproof

Expensive

Why should you pick it: Like the Kindle Essentials bundle, this Scribe bundle just adds that little bit extra. In this, you can get a magnetically attaching Leather Folio which can act as a cover, a stand and has a loop to hold the Premium pen. Plus, it comes with a Power Adapter that can charge less than three hours.

Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle | £492.97 £362.97 (£130 or 26%)

