Which Kindle deal should you pick this Amazon Prime Day?
This year's Amazon Prime Day UK sale has seen major savings on the Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Scribe. But which deal is right for you?
So far this Amazon Prime Day, we've rifled through pages and pages of deals and discounts, and by far some of the best savings we've seen have been on Kindles.
Whether it's the more humble standard Kindle, the slightly swankier Kindle Paperwhite, or the high-tech Kindle Scribe, Amazon has produced an offer worth shouting about.
But with all the confusing specs and bright flashing deals signs, how do you know which deal is right for you? Well, that's where we come in.
Below, you'll find a full list of the best Kindle deals on Amazon right now. For each deal, we've outlined the pros and cons as well as a breakdown of how much you're actually saving.
We've also tried to answer your key questions, like what to look for in a Kindle and when is the best time to buy one. If there's anything you don't see below, we also have answers in our monthly best Kindle deals guide and what is Kindle Unlimited?
More like this
But for now, let's start a new chapter on which Kindle deal is right for you.
For more guides, check out what time does Amazon Prime Day end and Amazon Prime Day deals that are actually worth it.
Jump to:
- Best Amazon Prime Kindle deals at a glance
- What to look for when buying a Kindle
- When is the best time to buy a Kindle?
- Which kindle deal should you pick this Amazon Prime Day?
Best Amazon Prime Kindle deals at a glance
- Kindle (2022) |
£84.99£64.99 (save £20 or 24%)
- Kindle Essentials Bundle |
£132.97£97.97 (save £35 or 26%)
- Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) |
£149.99£119.99 (save £30 or 20%)
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32GB) |
£179.99£149.99 (save £30 or 17%)
- Kindle Scribe (64 GB) |
£409.99£274.99 (save £135 or 33%)
- Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle |
£492.97£362.97 (£130 or 26%)
- Kindle Kids |
£104.99£79.99 (save £25 or 24%)
- Kindle Kids Paperwhite |
£159.99£129.99 (save £30 or 19%)
What to look for when buying a Kindle
Before buying a Kindle, there are a few things you should consider, and determine whether or not they're important to you. They are:
- Screen size – The Kindle screen sizes range from six inches to 10 inches, so have a think about what's going to be most comfortable for your eyes. Are you someone who needs enlarged letters on their phone or tablet? If so, you might want to consider a larger screen.
- Weight – Alongside screen size, there's weight to consider. If you're planning to use your e-reader frequently and on the go, then you might want to pick a Kindle that's lighter and therefore easier to hold in one hand, in which case we'd suggest the standard Kindle.
- Battery – Another consideration for those who want to take their Kindle on the move is battery. The Kindle Paperwhite for instance can last up to 10 weeks on a single charge, making it ideal for travellers or commuters.
- Storage – How much reading do you actually intend to do? If you're envisaging a whole library, then you'll probably need to opt for a larger storage model like a 32GB or 64GB.
- Back light – If you're more likely to be reading your Kindle at night, we'd strongly suggest getting one with a built-in light to protect your eyes.
- Price – Of course, you'll always need to have a budget in mind, so set that before you do anything else. The Kindle's RRP ranges from £84.99 to £409.99, so have a good think before you spend.
When is the best time to buy a Kindle?
To be honest, Amazon Prime Day – AKA today – is the best time to buy a Kindle.
Kindles are now owned by Amazon which means the time they're likely to be at their lowest is during the Amazon exclusive sales periods.
Don't panic if you're not planning to buy one today though, there will be another Amazon sale in October this year and there's always Black Friday in November.
Which Kindle deal should you pick this Amazon Prime Day?
Just a note to say that every Kindle model now comes with an 'Ads' or 'Without Ads' option which is £10 more expensive. Unless said otherwise, we've only included the prices for the 'Ads' option. You can also add three months of Kindle Unlimited to each Kindle, but that will take the cost up to the device's original RRP.
Kindle (2022) |
£84.99 £64.99 (save £20 or 24%)
Pros:
- Six-inch screen
- 300 ppi high-resolution display
- Glare-free
- Six weeks of battery life
- 16GB of storage
- Touch screen
- Cheapest
- Access to millions of titles
Cons:
- No back light
- Not waterproof
- No screen colours
- Storage is limited
Why should you pick it: If you're looking for a standard, no-nonsense e-reader, you can't go wrong with the Standard Kindle. With access to thousands of titles, a perfectly good display and six weeks of battery life, it will serve you well for holidays, commutes and just everyday reading. Bear in mind, though, that the lack of a light will affect your reading at night and 16GB of storage will run our eventually.
Kindle (2022) |
£84.99 £64.99 (save £20 or 24%)
Kindle Essentials Bundle |
£132.97 £97.97 (save £35 or 26%)
Pros:
- Comes with Amazon Fabric Cover
- Comes with Power Adapter
- Pink and green cover options available
Cons:
- The cover isn't very attractive
Why should you pick it: This bundle gets you the Kindle (2022) plus an Amazon Fabric Cover to keep your device safe and a power adapter that can charge it in three hours or less. The pros and cons therefore are the same as with the standard Kindle, but you get a few extra accessories to make your life easier. You can also pay a bit extra – £15 to be exact – and get the cover in either pink or green.
Kindle Essentials Bundle |
£132.97 £97.97 (save £35 or 26%)
Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) |
£149.99 £119.99 (save £30 or 20%)
Pros:
- 6.8-inch screen
- Adjustable warm light and glare-free
- 10 weeks of battery life
- IPX8 waterproof rating
- 20% faster page turns
- 16GB of storage
- Access to millions of titles
Cons:
- No screen colours
- Storage is limited
- Over £100
- No auto-adjusting light sensors
Why should you pick it: The Kindle Paperwhite is the next step up from the Kindle, with an adjustable warm light to protect your eyes – although you'll have to adjust it yourself – and an IPX8 waterproof rating to keep it safe. It's also larger, has four more weeks of battery life and 20% faster page-turning. In short, if you're looking for an e-reader that's got a bit more to it, go with this one.
Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) |
£149.99 £119.99 (save £30 or 20%)
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32GB) |
£179.99 £149.99 (save £30 or 17%)
Pros:
- 6.8-inch screen
- Adjustable warm light and glare-free
- Auto-adjusting light sensors
- 10 weeks of battery life
- IPX8 waterproof rating
- 20% faster page turns
- 32GB of storage
- Access to millions of titles
- No ads
- Wireless charging
Cons:
- No screen colours
- Expensive
Why should you pick it: The Signature Edition of the Kindle Paperwhite will suit serious readers who are after more storage and no ads. It's obviously more expensive than the previous versions, but it also has a screen that auto-adjusts with light levels and comes with a wireless charging dock.
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32GB) |
£179.99 £149.99 (save £30 or 17%)
Kindle Scribe (64 GB) |
£409.99 £274.99 (save £135 or 33%)
Pros:
- Also functions as a note-taking tablet – creates two-do lists, converts handwritten notes, amends PDFs
- Comes with Premium Pen
- 10.2-inch screen
- Adjustable warm light and glare-free
- Auto-adjusting light sensors
- Auto-rotating page orientation
- 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB of storage
- Access to millions of titles
- No ads
- Wireless charging capabilities
Cons:
- Not waterproof
- Comes without wireless charging dock
- Expensive
- Harder to carry around
Why should you pick it: If you want a device that acts as both reader and tablet, the Kindle Scribe is for you. This device gives you access to all of Kindle's millions of titles, while also allowing you to write notes, amend PDFs and create lists with the help of its Premium Pen.
As it's bigger and heavier, the Scribe isn't ideal for reading on the go. But if you're planning to use it for study or work, then it's lighter and easier than carrying round a laptop. The main issue is, of course, price, but that's why now might be the perfect time to go for it.
Kindle Scribe (64 GB) |
£409.99 £274.99 (save £135 or 33%)
For a closer look, check out Kindle Scribe vs reMarkable 2.
Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle |
£492.97 £362.97 (£130 or 26%)
Pros:
- Comes with Amazon Premium Leather Folio Cover
- Comes with Power Adapter
Cons:
- Not waterproof
- Expensive
Why should you pick it: Like the Kindle Essentials bundle, this Scribe bundle just adds that little bit extra. In this, you can get a magnetically attaching Leather Folio which can act as a cover, a stand and has a loop to hold the Premium pen. Plus, it comes with a Power Adapter that can charge less than three hours.
Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle |
£492.97 £362.97 (£130 or 26%)
Be sure to also check out the best Prime Day tablet deals and best Prime Day PS5 deals.