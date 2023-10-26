If you simply can't wait any longer to snap up some deals, then you're in luck. Currys have announced their Green Friday sale, offering shoppers reduced prices on 140 products designed to lower energy usage and bills.

With energy efficiency becoming more of a hot topic due to the cost of living crisis, there's never been a better time to pick up some energy-savvy home products for a reduced price.

Read on for our ultimate guide to the Currys Green Friday sale, as well as a roundup of some of the top deals on the site. After all, green is the new black.

What is the Currys Green Friday sale?

From Thursday 25th October, Currys, the UK's largest electrical retailer, is offering discounts on 140 home appliances designed to reduce energy usage and in turn, reduce household bills.

Taking into account the current cost of living crisis, this is a great way to start driving down bill costs. Despite a new survey revealing 90% of Brits consider energy efficiency to be the biggest deal breaker when choosing new appliances, sales of energy efficient products including washing machines, refrigerators and ovens are up only 1% year on year.

Currys intend their Green Friday sale to help customers take the first step towards a more energy efficient home, combining a sustainable ethos with the type of savings typical of a Black Friday sale. The sale will feature an array of energy-saving home products, including air fryers, smart plugs and

It doesn't stop there. Not only are Currys waiving the usual £30 fee to pick up and recycle customer's old appliances, they're even paying them to recycle them, whether they work or not.

Until Tuesday 31st October 2023, customers can get free recycling and an extra £10 off when buying selected products in the sale – that's an additional £40 of savings on top of the Green Friday discount.

When did the Currys Green Friday sale begin?

The Currys Green Friday sale began on Thursday 25th October. No end date has been announced, so we reckon that you can make the most of these deals all throughout November, with Green Friday blending seamlessly into Black Friday.

When does Currys Black Friday 2023 sale start?

Black Friday 2023 will take place on Friday 24th November, which is when you can expect to see lots of deals popping up on the Currys website.

Black Friday sales usually last right up until midnight on Cyber Monday, which will take place this year on Monday 27th November, so you can expect Currys to follow this pattern.

Best Currys Green Friday deals

LOGIK LAF06B23 Air Fryer

Currys Currys

We're got air fryers on the brain here at RadioTimes.com. These handy appliances seem to have taken over the world (or at least our kitchens) over the past couple of years, and it's easy to see why. They're time efficient, energy efficient and provide healthier options thanks to their use of hot air to cook food.

Air fryers are also 22% cheaper to run and can reduce energy consumption by up to 70% compared to electric ovens. You can pick up this LOGIK LAF06B23 Air Fryer with a 60% discount now at Currys either online or in store.

Buy LOGIK LAF06B23 Air Fryer for £99.99 £59.99 (save £40 or 60%) at Currys

HOTPOINT Gentlepower H8 W046SB UK 10 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine

Currys Currys

It's no secret that washing machines use a significant amount of energy, so using green washing machines such as this HOTPOINT Gentlepower H8 W046SB UK 10 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine is a great way to reduce your bills.

It boasts a Load Detect feature, which checks how much water has been absorbed during each wash and adjusts the water and energy used as needed.

Buy HOTPOINT Gentlepower H8 W046SB UK 10 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine for £599 £539 (save £60 or 10%) at Currys

BEKO Pro B5T4923IG 9 kg Heat Pump Tumble Dryer

Currys Currys

The perfect accompaniment to your energy efficient washing machine is an energy efficient tumble dryer, of course.

Not only does the BEKO Pro B5T4923IG 9 kg Heat Pump Tumble Dryer provide you with warm, dry clothes, it also has sensor-drying programs to prevent over-drying, and will provide a liftime saving of £2,968.

Buy BEKO Pro B5T4923IG 9 kg Heat Pump Tumble Dryer for £619 £479 (save £70 or 11%)

HISENSE PureFlat RQ563N4SF2 Fridge Freezer

Currys Currys

A fridge-freezer is an investment, so why not snap up a top-of-the-range energy efficient model for a discount when you have the chance?

Currys are offering a whopping £200 off the HISENSE PureFlat RQ563N4SF2 Fridge Freezer, which has a food freshness feature to keep your fruit and veg fresher for longer.

Buy HISENSE PureFlat RQ563N4SF2 Fridge Freezer for £899 £699 (save £200 or 22%) at Currys

CROCK-POT CSC063 Slow Cooker

Currys Currys

A discounted slow cooker? Just in time for the cold winter months? We must be dreaming. If you can believe it, Currys are selling the CROCK-POT CSC063 Slow Cooker for half price, meaning you can make delicious stews, currys and soups to keep you full the whole way throughout winter.

Buy CROCK-POT CSC063 Slow Cooker for £119.99 £59.99 (save £60 or 50%) at Currys

GRUNDIG GNFP4630DWW Full-size WiFi-enabled Dishwasher

Currys Currys

We all love the convenience of a dishwasher, but we don't always love the energy consumption that comes with it. This GRUNDIG GNFP4630DWW Full-size WiFi-enabled Dishwasher is an energy band C and has a quick wash of only 30 minutes.

Plus, as it's WiFi-enabled, you can monitor the dishwasher from your smartphone or tablet while you're away from home.

Buy GRUNDIG GNFP4630DWW Full-size WiFi-enabled Dishwasher for £469 £429 (save £40 or 8.5%) at Currys

