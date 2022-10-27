Despite Black Friday not being until the end of November, Currys is already offering savings across its technology.

Currys isn't waiting for Black Friday 2022 and has decided to go early with its offers.

Currys currently has deals across new products like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, along with some especially good savings on new televisions.

We've had a dig through and these are our favourite picks of Currys' current offers, bundles and deals.

Best Currys early Black Friday deals at a glance

Best Currys early Black Friday deals available today

Trade in your old phone and save on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

The Z Flip 4 is Samsung's latest foldable. It's jam-packed with great features and now you can save money when you trade in your old phone.

In our full Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review we praised the phone's camera and its sleek design. It's powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor that makes everything fast, smooth and easy to use.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4| £999 £749 (save £150 after trade in)

Get £500 off LG CS6LA 55-inch OLED smart TV

OLED smart TVs are essentially the best TVs you can get right now and this 55-inch offering from LG would be a great addition to most living rooms.

It offers 4K ultra HD picture quality and a whopping 5-year guarantee. Now, Currys has knocked £500 off the price. It's down to £999 from £1,499.

LG CS6LA 55-inch OLED smart TV | £1,499 £999 (save £500 or 33%)

Save £100 on Hisense 55-inch smart TV

If you're looking for a more affordable 55-inch TV then this set from Hisense could be the option for you.

It still packs smart TV technology, so it's easy to find all your favourite shows and streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus. It also offers 4K Ultra HD picture quality on an LED display.

Hisense 55-inch smart TV | £429 £329 (save £100 or 23%)

Get £200 off Samsung 43-inch QLED smart TV

Want OLED picture quality but don't want to spend OLED-level cash? Samsung's QLED tech is the next best thing.

This Samsung QLED set offers 4K ultra HD picture quality and its smart TV interface means it's simple to find all your favourite shows, whatever service they're on. Now it's £200 cheaper at Currys.

Samsung 43-inch QLED smart TV | £999 £799 (save £200 or 20%)

Save £100 on Google Pixel 6 Pro (256GB)

The Google Pixel 6 Pro was one of the most impressive phones of last year. A year on, it's still fantastic. Powered by Google's Tensor chip, it offers silky smooth performance and amazing image processing, giving its camera plenty of extra 'oomph'.

Now, this 256GB model has been reduced by £100 at Currys – that's an 11% saving.

Google Pixel 6 Pro (256GB) | £949 £849 (save £100 or 11%)

