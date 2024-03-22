From price slashes on the latest Amazon Echo, to discounts on Cybex car seats, dozens of retailers are taking part and offering deals across the Amazon website. Some of our favourites so far include this half price Shark vacuum cleaner and 15% off the PlayStation 5.

We've also seen a number of savings on Amazon subscription services like three months of Audible for 99p, three months of Amazon Music for 99p and 50% off Amazon Prime Video.

As usual, the RadioTimes.com team have been spending our days going through the deals with a fine-tooth comb, so we can bring you the best prices available. But for now, allow us to outline exactly what you can expect from this latest sales period and give you a warning about how long's left.

More like this

Shop Amazon Spring Deal Days

For more savings, check out the best TV deals, best UK laptop offers and best Nintendo Switch deals.

Jump to:

What are the Amazon Spring Deal Days?

The Amazon Spring Deal Days – AKA the Amazon Spring Sale – is a six-day shopping event which sees massive savings across hundreds of products from Amazon and other retailers.

For those who might be confused, it’s essentially the same as Amazon Prime Day, which normally takes place in July. Over the next few days, you’ll be able to grab discounts on tech, homeware, sports equipment and so much more, whether you’re an Amazon Prime member or not.

The deals run across Amazon-only products and services like the Amazon Echo devices, while also applying to major brands such as Bose, Shark and Ninja. Unlike Amazon Prime Day, you don’t have to be a Prime member to take advantage of these deals, although you will be offered a few extra exclusives if you are.

Shop Amazon Spring Deal Days

Plus be sure to check out the best Amazon Echo deals and best Amazon Fire Stick deals.

For even more on Amazon, take a look at our what is an Amazon Fire TV Stick? guide.

When did Amazon's UK Spring Sale 2024 start?

The Amazon Spring Deal Days started at 12am (midnight) on Wednesday 20th March.

When does Amazon's UK Spring Sale end?

The Spring Deal Days will end at 23:59pm on Monday 25th March.

Does Amazon do summer sales in the UK?

Amazon’s summer sale is Amazon Prime Day, a two-day period that normally takes place in July.

Prime Day is considered a much bigger event than the Spring Deal Days, having taken place every year since 2015, but that doesn’t mean the deals will be better.

While Prime Day is almost exclusively for Amazon Prime members, the Spring Sale has deals available for all, which means it’s the best time to grab a saving if you don’t want to start an account.

If you do, however, here’s the best Amazon Prime offers to save you money.

How to spot the best deals in Amazon’s Spring Sale

Our biggest piece of advice would be do your own research before you make a purchase. Just because the product has a big flashy percentage or a savings graphic on it, doesn’t mean it’s actually worth the money. You should always check what the RRP is and make sure other retailers aren’t offering something better – outlets like Very, Argos, John Lewis and Currys are likely to be putting out competitive deals.

If you need help, Google Shopping will sometimes pop up and tell you if there’s a better price elsewhere, or you could just keep an eye on RadioTimes.com. After years covering sales events, from Black Friday to the back-to-school shop, we’re well used to sniffing out the real deals from the phony ones. And, to tell you a secret, we make use of the free Amazon price tracker, camelcamelcamel, to keep on top of things.

Shop Amazon Spring Deal Days

Best Amazon spring deals we've seen so far

This year's Spring sale has a good mix of gaming, homeware and tech savings. Here's a few of our favourites.

Snag a half price Shark Anti Hair Wrap Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

What's the deal: You can grab a whopping 50% off this Shark vacuum cleaner, taking it down from £300 to £150.

Why we chose it: Shark vacuum cleaners are known for being top quality and very expensive, so getting one for under £200 is a real steal.

Buy Shark Anti Hair Wrap Vacuum Cleaner for £299.99 £149 (save £150.99 or 50%)

Get 15% off the PS5 Slim

Very.co.uk

What's the deal: The PS5 Slim is now on sale for £70 (or 15%) off at both Amazon and Currys. You can read more about it in our PS5 Slim deal page.

Why we chose it: If you've still get to buy the PS5, this is undoubtedly a good time to do it. Discounts are rare and you may not see another one until Black Friday.

Buy the PS5 Slim for £479.99 £409 (save £70 or 15%) at Amazon

Save £40 on ASUS ROG Ally Handheld Gaming Console

Amazon

What's the deal: This handheld gaming console is now on offer for £40, taking the cost down to £549.

Why we chose it: While we love the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation Portal, we'd also suggest moving away to some of the lesser known handheld devices like the ASUS ROG or the Steam Deck.

Buy ASUS ROG Ally Handheld Gaming Console £599 £549 (save £50 or 8%) at Amazon

Bag 28% off Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer

Amazon

What's the deal: This Ninja Foodi Air Fryer is now under £180, after being reduced from its RRP of £249.99.

Why we chose it: Like our friends at Good Food, we love a Ninja Air Fryer. So when there's a chance to grab a saving on one, how could we resist sharing it?

Buy Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer for £249.99 £179.99 (save £70 or 28%) at Amazon

Save 56% on the Amazon Echo Pop

Amazon

What's the deal: The Amazon Echo Pop is not on sale for just £20, down from £45. That's a 56% saving on this brilliant Alexa device.

Why we chose it: The Amazon Echo Pop is a small and unobtrusive version of the Amazon Alexa, which means you can fit it in any office, kitchen or small space.

Buy the Amazon Echo Pop for £44.99 £19.99 (save £25 or 56%) at Amazon

Get £30 off the Amazon Fire TV Cube

What's the deal: Save £30, or 21%, on the Amazon Fire TV Cube.

Why we chose it: Looking for a next step up from the Amazon Fire Stick? The Amazon Fire TV Cube has octa-core processor which makes it twice as fast plus a built-in mic and speakers giving you voice control.

Buy the Amazon Fire TV Cube for £139.99 £109.99 (save £30 or 21%) at Amazon

Save up to 50% on Ring Security devices

Amazon Amazon

What's the deal: Ring doorbells are now on sale for up to 50% off, including the basic outdoor video camera, which is now available for under £60.

Why we chose it: If you've been waiting to invest in a home security setup, now is the time to jump on it.

Buy Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen) for £99.99 £59.99 (save £40 or 40%) at Amazon

Get 25% off the Kindle Paperwhite

Kindle Paperwhite Kids Amazon

What's the deal: Amazon is running discounts across all Kindle devices, but in particular this Kindle Paperwhite Kids for 25% off.

Why we chose it: The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is a perfect way to get your child into the world of reading and now you can do it for less.

Buy Kindle Paperwhite Kids for £139.99 £104.99 (save £35 or 25%) at Amazon

Save £100 on the Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire TV Amazon

What's the deal: You can save £100 on this Amazon Fire TV, taking the price down to under £200.

Why we chose it: The Amazon Fire TVs are packed full of your favourite streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus and, of course, Amazon Prime. They also come fully kitted out with Alexa, which means you can control all your other devices from your living room.

Buy Amazon Fire TV for £299.99 £199.99 (save or 33%) at Amazon

Advertisement

We've also got the best TNT Sports offers, best Sky Sports offers and the Kindle Scribe vs reMarkable 2.