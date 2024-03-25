As well discounts on homeware, appliances, technology and gaming, we've also seen discounts on Amazon's services like Audible for 99p, this Amazon Music Unlimited offer which sees you secure the music streaming service for free for three months, and an Amazon Prime Video deal.

The RadioTimes.com Technology team have (as always) selected only the most worthwhile deals from the Amazon Spring Sale, so you can be sure you're securing a genuine bargain. But how do we know which deals are beneficial?

If you're new to the shopping event, read our Do you need Amazon Prime for Amazon's UK Spring Deal Days sale? explainer article.

How do we know what is considered a good deal?

The RadioTimes.com Technology team bring you the best deals on certain products each month. For example, we update our Meta Quest 2 deals and Nintendo Switch deals guides at the start of each month. So, when it comes to sales events such as this one, we're already aware of what discounts are currently going on, and which deals have been on offer previously.

To give an example, in our best Samsung Galaxy S24 deals article, we know you can claim a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro with the purchase of the Samsung S24, however for people who want to simply own a pair of wireless earphones, they're not going to want to purchase a whole smartphone alongside it! Which is why we've included the 37% off Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro deal in our list below.

We've also considered other stores, such as Currys and EE, when recommending the below offers. Sometimes, other UK retailers price match Amazon for sales events like the Amazon Spring Sale, so it can be beneficial to shop there instead, particularly if you're not already a Prime member. However, sometimes, Amazon has the best deal by a significant amount. For example, Currys is offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro at a discounted price of £149, whereas, at Amazon, they're £139.

Best Amazon Spring Deal Days offers at a glance:

Best Amazon Spring Sale deals still available now

Save £70 on the PS5 Slim

Currys. Currys

What's the deal: The Amazon Spring Sale ends today (Monday 25th March), so for the rest of today you have the opportunity to snap-up the PS5 Slim console for £409 instead of its £479.99 RRP, saving you a huge 15% (or £70).

Why we chose it: In our PS5 Slim release date page, we like that the PS5 Slim is 30% slimmer than its predecessor — the PS5 — as, let's face it, that console was pretty chunky! The mid-gen refresh has seen a shorter and lighter PS5 Slim console, with a smaller cooling system inside, too.

Get £750 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5. Samsung

What's the deal: Yes, you read that correctly: you can now purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 for £1,299 instead of £2,049, saving you a huge 37% (or £750).

Why we chose it: The Phantom Black smartphone comes with 1TB storage and a three-year manufacturer extended warranty. In our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 release date page, we spoke about how fantastic the foldable phone was for things such as streaming services and for gaming, with features such as Ray Tracing and Dolby Atmos sound for realistic gameplay.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 for £2,049 £1,299 (save £750 or 37%) at Samsung

Tile Mate (2022) Bluetooth Item Finder for just £15.99

Tile Mate via Amazon. Tile Store on Amazon

What's the deal: The Tile Mate currently has 20% off (or £4) in the Amazon Spring Deal Days, taking it from £19.99 to just £15.99.

Why we chose it: We're guilty as charged when it comes to misplacing things, whether it's our keys or our TV remote, and the Tile Mate ensure you'll never lose it again. With a 60-metre finding range and compatibility with iOS, Android, Alexa, Google Home and more, you can find anything you attach the Tile Mate to using the free app on your smartphone.

Buy Tile Mate for £19.99 £15.99 (save £4 or 20%) at Amazon

Over 60% off DeLonghi Nescafé Dolce Gusto machine

DeLonghi Nescafé Dolce Gusto coffee machine via Amazon. Dolce Gusto store on Amazon

What's the deal: This offer seems almost too good to be true, but we need to keep reminding ourselves that Amazon does truly pull through with the fantastic offers during the shopping events. For the Amazon Spring Deal Days 2024, you can snap up this DeLonghi coffee machine for just £39.98 instead of the usual £109.99 RRP, that's a huge 64% (or £70) saving.

Why we chose it: We love how easy the DeLonghi Nescafé Dolce Gusto machine is to use: all you need is the machine, some water, and Nescafé Dolce Gusto pods, and away you go!

Buy DeLonghi Nescafé Dolce Gusto machine for £109.99 £39.98 (save £70.01 or 64%) at Amazon

Meta Quest 2 for under £200

Amazon Amazon

What's the deal: For a limited time only in the Amazon Spring Deal Days, the VR headset Meta Quest 2 has a huge £50 (20%) off, taking it from £249 to £199.

Why we chose it: With the Meta Quest 3 getting released in October 2023, we've seen some fantastic deals on its predecessor, the Meta Quest 2, like this one which sees you secure a fantastic £50 off. When it comes to VR gaming, it's not necessary to have the latest headset to enjoy an elite experience, so we'd recommend snapping this one up while it's discounted.

Almost half price off Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones

Sony Wireless Headphones via Amazon Sony Store on Amazon

What's the deal: The Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones currently have almost half price off, taking the price from £350 to £199 — that's a 43% or £151 discount.

Why we chose it: Whether we're commuting or exercising, we all want to be able to switch off the outside world and tune into our music, and these noise cancelling wireless headphones from Sony will do just that. With no pesky wires, the Bluetooth headphones are powered by a HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 and support ideal Resolution Audio so you'll never miss a beat.

Buy Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones for £350 £199 (save £151 or 43%) at Amazon

40% off the Cosori Air Fryer

Cosori Air Fryer via Amazon Cosori Store on Amazon

What's the deal: Today (Monday 25th March) is the last day of the Amazon Spring Sale so you have just a few hours to snap-up fantastic deals on products such as the Cosori Air Fryer. This limited time deal we see you secure the air fryer for £66.48 instead of £109.99, saving you £43.51 or 40%.

Why we chose it: By now, you're probably well aware that air fryers are not only healthier, as they don't require that you cook with oil, and cost-of-living friendly, as they cook things in a shorter amount of time. This Cosori Air Fryer has 5.5-litres, 11 pre-sets with a 100 recipe cookbook, and the basket is non-stick and dishwasher-friendly, too.

Buy Cosori Air Fryer for £109.99 £66.48 (save £43.51 or 40%) at Amazon

Save £80 on Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro via Amazon. Samsung Store on Amazon

What's the deal: The next offer in the Amazon Spring Deal Days is this one which will see you secure £80 (or 37%) off the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, taking the price from £219 to £139.

Why we chose it: These wireless earbuds offer Active Noise Cancelling with three high Signal-to-Noise Ratio microphones, as well as Intelligent 360 Audio to make sound feel more realistic. We chose this deal because we often see the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro included as a free gift for products like the Samsung Galaxy S24, but rarely as a discounted product itself, which means if you'd simply like to purchase the Buds2 Pro (without a smartphone), a deal is hard to come by!

For more fantastic deals all year round such as discounts on streaming services, be sure to stay up to date with our Disney Plus offers, Sky Sports offers and BT Sport offers pages.