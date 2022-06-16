Dozens of PC games will be available for at no extra cost for Amazon Prime members or anyone with a free trial as part of the Prime Day discounts this year.

It has been confirmed that Amazon Prime Day 2022 is taking place on the 12th and 13th July. Some early deals – including extended trials to services such as Audible and Amazon Music Unlimited – will be starting this month, on June 21st.

Prime Gaming is one of the many services that’s included with a Prime membership, offering in-game content, free games and a free monthly channel subscription on Twitch, which is a live streaming platform also owned by the company.

Here’s everything you need to know about when and how the "free" games will roll out, plus the full list of everything that’s included during the annual shopping event.

When are the Prime Gaming titles live?

The deals are being split into two parts. The most sought-after games are being reserved for the two-day Prime Day event (12-13th July), but another batch of indie games are freely available for members between 21st June 21 to 13th July.

While the full list has not been revealed just yet, Amazon has stated that more than "30 free games" will become available over Prime Day, while the indie game drop that will be live for an extended period of time will consist of 25 titles.

How to download Prime Gaming titles

All of the included games can be downloaded onto your PC directly from the Amazon Gaming website. You will need to login with your Prime account or the details that you had received when signing up for the limited-time Prime free trial.

The membership – which auto-renews – costs £7.99 per month or £79 per year but anyone with the trial is allowed to participate in all Prime Day offers.

Free games that are currently available for members include Far Cry 4, Escape from Monkey Island, Astrologaster and WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship.

What 'free' games have been announced?

The 55 games – which have been announced via the Prime Gaming blog – are being split into the 30+ Prime Day drop and the extended 25 indie title drop.

Here’s what’s been announced to the Prime Day drop so far:

GRID Legends

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Need for Speed Heat

Star Wars Jedi Knight — Jedi Academy

Star Wars Jedi Knight II — Jedi Outcast

Star Wars Republic Commando

Here’s what’s been announced so far for the drop on 21st June:

10 Second Ninja X

8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure

Addling Adventures

Bang Bang Racing

Clouds & Sheep 2

Death Squared

Fatal Fury Special

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams

Gone Viral

HUE

Manual Samuel

Metal Slug 2

Metal Unit

Pumped BMX Pro

Puzzle of the Year — 10 Pack

Rain World

Road Trip — 3 Pack

Samurai Shodown II

Serial Cleaner

The Crow’s Eye

The Darkside Detective

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark

The King of Fighters 2000

The King of Fighters 2002

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor

