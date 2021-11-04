New Minecraft update today: patch notes for Java Edition Snapshot 21w44a

A new Minecraft update has arrived today, bringing Snapshot 21W44A to the Java edition of the game. And we’ve got the patch notes for you right here!

Advertisement

The Minecraft Java Edition has made its way to Game Pass for PC, part two of the Caves and Cliffs update is on the way and the Minecraft Snapshot 21W44A update is here to bring changes and fixes to the game that range from small ones to larger, more substantial ones.

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

So for all you need to know about what comes with this latest update, a small one before the larger one lands in a few weeks, and what fixes have been made, here is the lowdown!

Minecraft 21W44A patch notes

Head on over to Minecraft.net for the full debrief on what’s new and what could be on the way, but here are the main takeaways for the changes in Minecraft Snapshot 21W44A.

Minecraft 21W44A new features

New world generation is now inserted under existing chunks when upgrading a world to the new world height

Added an Online options screen where you can now find the Realms Notifications option and Difficulty when on a server

Added an “Allow Server Listings” option to opt-out of having your name displayed in server listings

Minecraft 21W44A changes

Sleeping now only resets the weather cycle if it was raining

Blocks and fluids are now also affected by simulation distance. It might be a good idea to test that the behaviour of your Redstone contraptions remained the same

Optimized entity collisions

Minecraft 21W44A technical changes

Servers can now set property hide-online-players to true in order to not send a player list on status requests

to in order to not send a player list on status requests When JFR profiling is started from an external source, the JFR events for network packets are now aggregated instead of one event per packet

Minecraft 21W44A Bug fixes

MC-63340 – Sleeping always resets time until rain

MC-170551 – Foxes can’t spawn on podzol or coarse dirt

MC-200494 – In mineshafts, torches can generate attached to blocks other than the wooden supports

MC-216432 – Mineshafts can generate with light but without any torches

MC-216561 – Torches not spawning in abandoned mineshafts under y=0

MC-217038 – Large dripstone structures can be generated outside the caves

MC-236701 – New mountain biomes don’t count towards “Adventuring Time” advancement

MC-236938 – /jfr stop output does not have a link

MC-237986 – Mobs specific to structures aren’t spawning in their structures

MC-238062 – Foxes & Wolves don’t spawn in Groves

MC-238761 – Adventuring Time does not account for the new cave biomes

MC-238877 – Deep Ocean & Ocean is not needed for the “Adventure Time” advancement

MC-238900 – Values of ‘Infinity’ in noise settings in default worldgen

MC-238912 – Powder snow strips can’t generate exposed to the surface

MC-238962 – Icebergs go all the way to ocean floor.

MC-238966 – Old Growth Spruce Taiga and Old Growth Birch Forest aren’t part of the “Adventuring Time” advancement

MC-238968 – Windswept Gravelly Hills & Windswept Savanna aren’t apart of the “Adventuring Time” advancement

MC-239280 – Withers do not move down to follow the player when the wither’s health is half or lower

MC-239344 – All torches in mineshafts are facing the wrong way

MC-239359 – Wither Skeletons can only spawn on Nether Bricks

MC-239689 – The “amplified” boolean in noise settings does nothing

MC-239854 – Nether and caves world is missing bedrock

MC-239858 – Nether decorations can be generated on the original bedrock layer

MC-239866 – Terrain shaper in noise_settings is not used

We’ll be jumping into the game as soon as we get a chance and we’ll let you know of any other changes we see in the block-filled world as we play! Let’s just hope that the 1.18 Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update is not far off – they did tell us it would be here in the “final few weeks of 2021” and there’s not much time left!

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Read more on Minecraft: How to tame a fox in Minecraft | How to make a saddle in Minecraft | Is Minecraft free? | Minecraft cheat codes and commands | Best Minecraft servers | Minecraft Realms | Best Minecraft seeds | Best Minecraft Mods | Best Minecraft shaders | Best Minecraft skins | Best Minecraft texture packs | Minecraft Enchantments | Minecraft house Blueprints | Minecraft How to Train Your Dragon DLC | How to build a house in Minecraft | How to install Minecraft Forge | How to make a Minecraft map | Minecraft Villager jobs explained | Minecraft Eye of Ender | Minecraft versions explained | Minecraft skin editor | Minecraft toys | Minecraft Dungeons update | Minecraft Xbox Game Pass for PC release date | Minecraft Wild Update | Minecraft advent calendars

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you’re looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Advertisement

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.