However, there is one aspect of building that's tricky thanks to Minecraft's blocky nature - and that is building a circle. How does one build a circular structure in a world made of squares?

More than a decade old, Minecraft is one of the biggest games on the planet. The aesthetic is a contributing factor, with its retro-homage blocks making building nice and simple.

If you're struggling with this, we've got you covered. Keep reading to find out exactly how to make a circle in Minecraft.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to make a circle in Minecraft

Don't feel bad if you get stuck trying to make a circle out of blocks. It might seem simple, but without a step-by-step exact guide it's very easy find yourself either missing the connection, or ending up with a shape that's nothing like a circle at all.

Check out our Minecraft circle guide below!

Know the size you want

Of course, it isn't going to be a genuine circle with recognizable curves - especially when you get close to it. And the smaller it is, the more square-like it will look. It's still made out of square blocks after all.

Still, the first thing you'll need to know is the size of your circle. So, decide how many blocks wide your circle will be - and obviously the more blocks, the more circle-like it will be.

If you want an estimate of size before you start building, we suggest creating a plus symbol reaching out as far as you want the circular structure to go, and counting the blocks on one of the four lines. If you remember your GCSE maths, you'll know this is the diameter.

Get a blueprint from an online circle generator

There are plenty of online circle generators you can get help from, especially when you know exactly how big your circular structure will be. We recommend using this one.

Once there, you can type in the diameter of the circle (as worked out using the plus sign). Now you should be able to see exactly how to make the circle, as the whole thing should be visible from a top-down perspective. YouTuber Jazzy Jeff explains this perfectly in the video below:

More like this

Easy, right? Well, construction might be a laborious task if it's a huge circle, but at least now you have a reference point. Good luck!

Read more on Minecraft: How to tame a fox in Minecraft | How to make a saddle in Minecraft | Is Minecraft free? | Minecraft cheat codes and commands | Best Minecraft servers | Minecraft Realms | Best Minecraft seeds | Best Minecraft Mods | Best Minecraft shaders | Best Minecraft skins | Best Minecraft texture packs | Minecraft Enchantments | Minecraft house Blueprints | Minecraft How to Train Your Dragon DLC | How to build a house in Minecraft | How to install Minecraft Forge | How to make a Minecraft map | Minecraft Villager jobs explained | Minecraft Eye of Ender | Minecraft Live 2021 | Minecraft versions explained | Minecraft skin editor | Minecraft toys | Minecraft Dungeons update | Minecraft Xbox Game Pass for PC release date | Minecraft Wild Update | Minecraft Warden release date | Minecraft advent calendars | How to teleport in Minecraft| Minecraft LEGO | Minecraft Legends

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.