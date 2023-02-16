However, of all the iconic locations to explore, few are quite as exciting as the Chamber of Secrets - a hidden chamber within the castle where founder Salazar Slytherin hid a Basilisk.

Hit game Hogwarts Legacy finally looks to be fulfilling fans' dreams of a fully-fleshed Hogwarts to explore, complete with Hogsmeade Village, the Forbidden Forest, and, of course, Hogwarts Castle itself in all of its glory.

Hogwarts Legacy is, of course, filled with secret passages and hidden rooms - but can players actually explore the famous chamber? Read on to find out.

Is the Chamber of Secrets in Hogwarts Legacy?

There's good news and bad news here - the Chamber of Secrets does exist in the lore of Hogwarts Legacy and is mentioned a few times (see below), but no one has found a way to open the chamber in the game.

It's possible the Chamber of Secrets could be added later on as Hogwarts Legacy DLC. But perhaps the developers did not wish to infringe on the Harry Potter timeline, where the chamber was discovered by Harry in 1993 and Tom Riddle a few years before that.

How to find Chamber of Secrets nods in Hogwarts Legacy

While you cannot access the Chamber of Secrets itself, you can visit the entrance which, as in the book and film, is in a girls' bathroom. It looks to have the same design as the bathroom in the Chamber of Secrets film, only without Moaning Myrtle as she has not been killed by the Basilisk herself yet.

You can find the bathroom near the Lower Grand Staircase Floo Flame - turn right and follow the corridor until it starts to turn, then turn right again.

Casting Revelio will reveal a Field Guide Page describing a mysterious snake seal scratched onto one of the taps - which you can actually see in-game if you look closely...

See for yourself in this video from xGarbett:

Fans have also reported hearing snake sounds and Parseltongue in this area!

The Chamber of Secrets is referenced more directly later on in 'In The Shadow Of The Study', the Sebastian Sallow side quest which teaches you Crucio.

During this quest, you'll find a letter in which Salazar Slytherin discusses hiding a creature in the school.

It's creepy stuff, and if you can't be bothered to find it yourself, you can see the letter about 18 minutes into this video from Gamerdude:

Did a fan really spot the Basilisk in Hogwarts Legacy?

The Hogwarts Legacy Chamber of Secrets mystery deepened after a fan claimed to have seen the Basilisk itself in the Slytherin common room.

However, some commenters have suggested that it is just a sea creature or a glitch instead - see the clip below to make up your own mind...

Whether or not that actually is the Basilisk, it's still nice to see some cool nods to the Chamber of Secrets in the game. Check out our Hogwarts Legacy Easter Eggs page for more references to the world of Harry Potter.

