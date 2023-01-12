In particular, one of the Week 6 challenges for season 1 includes sliding on ice for 30 metres continuously.

Fortnite Chapter 4 is here along with the game's annual snowy section, and with it has come a number of chilly challenges.

Sliding in Fortnite is nothing new, having been added back in Chapter 3, so we're sure many of you are sliding professionals already. The hard part, however, is finding enough ice for your 30 metre slip 'n' slide.

For a refresher on how to slide and the best recommended location for this weekly challenge, read on below.

How and where to slide for 30 metres continuously on ice in Fortnite

If you'd prefer a visual guide, see below! This clip will show you how and where to slide for 30 metres continuously on ice in Fortnite:

The best place to slide for 30 metres in Fortnite is, of course, the largest frozen lake in the map, which is located in the north-west where the land has frozen over. To be precise, it's west of Brutal Bastion and North East of Anvil Square.

It's sure to be a popular drop this week, however, so if you land there straight away, make sure the area is clear for you to slide safely!

Read more on Fortnite:

The next task is to find the longest stretch of ice you can find. There are several mountains and downward ice slopes nearby which are great places to start building up momentum.

Once you're in position, it's time to go. Get a good run up and then press the crouch button (push in the right joystick or press CTRL on keyboard) to start sliding across the ice. Make sure not to press any buttons after that, even if your character stands up!

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Eventually, you should get a notification pop up letting you know that the challenge is complete, but if you've stopped sliding and received no such message then you'll have to give it another go. Practice makes perfect!

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.