Each month, EA Sports takes a look at the six best-performing players in the real-life Premier League – based on how they have performed in that month of the football season – and puts the shortlist out for a public vote.

The winning player receives an official Premier League POTM trophy and upgraded Squad Building Challenge card in EA FC 24.

In the months of August and September, it was a clean sweep for Spurs players, with James Maddison and Son Heung-min winning, respectively.

The likes of Mohamed Salah will be looking to put an end to the Spurs domination soon, though.

Keep reading to find out what the EA FC 24 POTM shortlist is for October, how to vote for your favourite player and to see when the Player of the Month for October will be confirmed.

EA FC 24 POTM shortlist for October

EA FC 24 POTM October nominations.

The EA FC 24 POTM shortlist for October 2023 is as follows:

Douglas Luiz | Aston Villa

| Aston Villa Bryan Mbeumo | Brentford

| Brentford Pedro Neto | Wolves

| Wolves Declan Rice | Arsenal

| Arsenal Cristian Romero | Tottenham Hotspur

| Tottenham Hotspur Mohamed Salah | Liverpool

To vote for your favourite player of the six listed above, you need to head to the official EA Sports website.

Once there, you’re able to check out the impressive stats of each player to help determine who deserves to be Premier League POTM for October 2023.

You can also vote for the Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1 POTM. Simply head to EA Sports to vote on each league.

When will the EA FC 24 POTM for October be confirmed?

The EA FC 24 POTM for October will be confirmed on Friday 10th November at 11am here in the UK. You have until then to cast your vote.

Once the Premier League Player of the Month has been decided by a counting of the public vote, it will be announced on EA FC, club and Premier League socials – keep those eyes peeled if you want to find out who the winner is this month.

Can Spurs pull off a POTM for three successive months of the Premier League season? Manager Ange Postecoglou is nominated once more for Manager of the Month, too, with the Australian looking to add to his wins in August and September.

