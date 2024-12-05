GobbleGum Mania in CoD BO6: Start date and event rewards explained
GobbleGum Mania is running wild in Black Ops 6.
When it comes to iconic Call of Duty game modes, round-based Zombies is arguably the best of the lot.
Returning to a round-based format in Black Ops 6, Treyarch's latest take on the Zombies mode has captured the imagination of players looking to slay endless waves of undead opposition.
As part of the Season 1 Reloaded update, Black Ops 6 Zombies is getting its very own limited-time event, allowing players to earn a wealth of rewards.
So, what's the score on the GobbleGum Mania event? How do you get your hands on the rewards? Keep on reading for everything there is to know about the event.
When is GobbleGum Mania in CoD BO6? Start date
The GobbleGum Mania event begins on 5th December 2024 and runs until 19th December.
This was revealed by Treyarch within its Season 1 Reloaded blog sharing all the intel on what the mid-season update has in store.
Alongside Archie's Festival Frenzy, GobbleGum Mania is one of three limited-time events taking place during the second half of Season 1.
What to expect from GobbleGum Mania in CoD BO6
The GobbleGum Mania event works similarly to The Hit List event which arrived at the beginning of Season 1.
Players have the opportunity to earn a set of personal and community rewards based on the number of GobbleGums chewed during matches on Terminus, Liberty Falls and Citadelle des Morts.
To progress towards each reward tree, simply chew as many GobbleGums as possible during matches. That's all there is to it!
CoD BO6 GobbleGum Mania event rewards explained
There are a total of 10 rewards on offer during the GobbleGum Mania event. Five form the personal reward tree, while the other five are earned by the community joining forces to reach each goal.
Take a look at the full list below:
Personal rewards
- Power Keg - Rare GobbleGum
- Top Prize - Emblem
- Gumball Grave - Calling card
- Time Out - GobbleGum
- Perk-a-Cola Pack - GobbleGum bundle
Community rewards
- Gum-Valanche - Loading screen
- Power Keg unlock - GobbleGum
- Stitched Up - Spray
- Time Out unlock - GobbleGum
- Newtonian - Weapon charm
