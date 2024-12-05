As part of the Season 1 Reloaded update, Black Ops 6 Zombies is getting its very own limited-time event, allowing players to earn a wealth of rewards.

So, what's the score on the GobbleGum Mania event? How do you get your hands on the rewards? Keep on reading for everything there is to know about the event.

The GobbleGum Mania event begins on 5th December 2024 and runs until 19th December.

This was revealed by Treyarch within its Season 1 Reloaded blog sharing all the intel on what the mid-season update has in store.

Alongside Archie's Festival Frenzy, GobbleGum Mania is one of three limited-time events taking place during the second half of Season 1.

What to expect from GobbleGum Mania in CoD BO6

The GobbleGum Mania event works similarly to The Hit List event which arrived at the beginning of Season 1.

Players have the opportunity to earn a set of personal and community rewards based on the number of GobbleGums chewed during matches on Terminus, Liberty Falls and Citadelle des Morts.

To progress towards each reward tree, simply chew as many GobbleGums as possible during matches. That's all there is to it!

CoD BO6 GobbleGum Mania event rewards explained

CoD: Black Ops 6.

There are a total of 10 rewards on offer during the GobbleGum Mania event. Five form the personal reward tree, while the other five are earned by the community joining forces to reach each goal.

Take a look at the full list below:

Personal rewards

Power Keg - Rare GobbleGum

Top Prize - Emblem

Gumball Grave - Calling card

Time Out - GobbleGum

Perk-a-Cola Pack - GobbleGum bundle

Community rewards

Gum-Valanche - Loading screen

Power Keg unlock - GobbleGum

Stitched Up - Spray

Time Out unlock - GobbleGum

Newtonian - Weapon charm

