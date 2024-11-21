We do know, though, what to expect from Season 1 Reloaded in terms of new content. A new Zombies map leads the lineup on that front.

All told, we’re set to receive a lot more content when the Reloaded season drops.

We’d guess that the CoD BO6 Season 1 Reloaded release date will fall in mid-December, on or around the 12th or 13th of December 2024.

This is based on that date being pretty much smack-bang in the middle of Season 1.

Season 1 is set to end on 28th January 2025 and it began on 14th November 2024. Four weeks into the season gives us a date of Thursday 12th December. We’ve said four weeks as a CoD season is normally eight weeks long.

Given that Season 1 is longer, however, Reloaded could land a little later than normal – on 19th December, for instance – just in time for Christmas.

Once Activision has officially revealed the release date, we’ll update this page.

What to expect from CoD BO6 Season 1 Reloaded

Expect a big new Zombies content drop, including a brand-new map in Season 1 Reloaded, along with a bunch of other new Multiplayer maps and weapons.

Here’s everything confirmed to be in CoD BO6 Season 1 Reloaded:

New Maps

Hacienda | Remaster, Core 6v6, Medium size

| Remaster, Core 6v6, Medium size Racket | Brand-new, Strike, 2v2/6v6, Small

| Brand-new, Strike, 2v2/6v6, Small Nuketown Holiday | Variant, Core 6v6, Small

Limited Time Modes

New Perk

Shrapnel Radar | Perk slot: 3, Recon, cannot be detected by enemy traps and mines

New Wildcard

High Roller | When equipped, you can have a fourth Scorestreak during Core 6v6 matches

New Zombies map

Citadelle des Morts

Warzone Ranked Play

New weapons

Maelstrom | Shotgun, Event reward

| Shotgun, Event reward AMR Mod 4 | Sniper Rifle, Event reward

| Sniper Rifle, Event reward Cleaver (melee weapon) | Event reward

