When is CoD BO6 Season 1 Reloaded? Release date speculation and what to expect
CoD copying MC Grindah with a mid-season reload.
Even though it feels like Season 1 has just started, many are wondering when the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 1 Reloaded release date is.
Activision is yet to officially unveil the release date of CoD BO6 Season 1 Reloaded, but we can make an educated guess as to when it might land.
We do know, though, what to expect from Season 1 Reloaded in terms of new content. A new Zombies map leads the lineup on that front.
All told, we’re set to receive a lot more content when the Reloaded season drops.
Keep reading to find out when we think the Black Ops 6 Season 1 Reloaded release date will be. Jump down to the end of the page to find out everything that’s been confirmed to be coming as part of the update.
When is CoD BO6 Reloaded? Release date speculation
We’d guess that the CoD BO6 Season 1 Reloaded release date will fall in mid-December, on or around the 12th or 13th of December 2024.
This is based on that date being pretty much smack-bang in the middle of Season 1.
Season 1 is set to end on 28th January 2025 and it began on 14th November 2024. Four weeks into the season gives us a date of Thursday 12th December. We’ve said four weeks as a CoD season is normally eight weeks long.
Given that Season 1 is longer, however, Reloaded could land a little later than normal – on 19th December, for instance – just in time for Christmas.
Once Activision has officially revealed the release date, we’ll update this page.
What to expect from CoD BO6 Season 1 Reloaded
Expect a big new Zombies content drop, including a brand-new map in Season 1 Reloaded, along with a bunch of other new Multiplayer maps and weapons.
Here’s everything confirmed to be in CoD BO6 Season 1 Reloaded:
New Maps
- Hacienda | Remaster, Core 6v6, Medium size
- Racket | Brand-new, Strike, 2v2/6v6, Small
- Nuketown Holiday | Variant, Core 6v6, Small
Limited Time Modes
New Perk
- Shrapnel Radar | Perk slot: 3, Recon, cannot be detected by enemy traps and mines
New Wildcard
- High Roller | When equipped, you can have a fourth Scorestreak during Core 6v6 matches
New Zombies map
- Citadelle des Morts
Warzone Ranked Play
New weapons
- Maelstrom | Shotgun, Event reward
- AMR Mod 4 | Sniper Rifle, Event reward
- Cleaver (melee weapon) | Event reward
Authors
Toby Saunders is a freelance writer specialising in Video Game journalism. He has a wealth of experience in the field and is published on many different websites including PCGamesN, Nintendo Life and Pocket Tactics. He has a degree in Film Studies (he gets to write about Film and TV occasionally, too).