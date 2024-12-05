Archie's Festival Frenzy in CoD BO6: Start date and event rewards explained
Archie's having a festive frenzy in Black Ops 6!
The festive cheer has made it across to Call of Duty in the form of a brand-new limited-time event.
Arriving as part of the Season 1 Reloaded update for Black Ops 6, Zombies and Warzone, the Archie's Festival Frenzy event is the perfect opportunity for players to get their hands on some exclusive rewards.
To celebrate Christmas, Archie Atom has arrived on the virtual battlefield and is giving out Jolly Archies for players to collect across all game modes.
How exactly does Archie's Festival Frenzy event work? What kind of rewards are up for grabs? Keep on reading for all the intel and how you can expand your arsenal of weapons.
When is Archie's Festival Frenzy in CoD BO6? Start date
Archie's Festival Frenzy begins on Thursday 19th December 2024 and runs until 3rd January 2025.
This was confirmed in Activision's Season 1 Reloaded blog, showcasing everything that's arriving as part of the mid-season update.
The event runs right over Christmas, meaning players have plenty of time to earn enough Jolly Archies and all of the rewards that are on offer.
What to expect from Archie's Festival Frenzy in CoD BO6
While the event is active, players across Black Ops 6, Zombies and Warzone will notice Jolly Archies will drop after scoring eliminations and opening supply boxes.
The idea is simple enough. Score kills and open boxes to collect the Jolly Archies. Each reward is locked behind a specific amount, so collect as many as possible to exchange them for some exclusive prizes.
Unlike The Hit List event, players won't have any community-focused objectives to complete.
CoD BO6 Archie's Festival Frenzy event rewards explained
There are 12 rewards available to earn during the Archies Festival Frenzy event.
For those who own the BlackCell, there's an exclusive Operator skin available, but the amount of Jolly Archies needed to earn it remains a mystery. Once it appears, we'll be sure to share the intel.
The rest of the rewards range from weapon stickers, charms, loading screens, GobbleGums, weapon attachments and more.
Players who earn all of the rewards also earn the Mastery reward. For unlocking everything Archie's Festival Frenzy has to offer, players earn the AMR Mod 4 sniper rifle.
