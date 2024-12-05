To celebrate Christmas, Archie Atom has arrived on the virtual battlefield and is giving out Jolly Archies for players to collect across all game modes.

How exactly does Archie's Festival Frenzy event work? What kind of rewards are up for grabs? Keep on reading for all the intel and how you can expand your arsenal of weapons.

Archie's Festival Frenzy begins on Thursday 19th December 2024 and runs until 3rd January 2025.

This was confirmed in Activision's Season 1 Reloaded blog, showcasing everything that's arriving as part of the mid-season update.

The event runs right over Christmas, meaning players have plenty of time to earn enough Jolly Archies and all of the rewards that are on offer.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What to expect from Archie's Festival Frenzy in CoD BO6

While the event is active, players across Black Ops 6, Zombies and Warzone will notice Jolly Archies will drop after scoring eliminations and opening supply boxes.

The idea is simple enough. Score kills and open boxes to collect the Jolly Archies. Each reward is locked behind a specific amount, so collect as many as possible to exchange them for some exclusive prizes.

Unlike The Hit List event, players won't have any community-focused objectives to complete.

CoD BO6 Archie's Festival Frenzy event rewards explained

CoD: Black Ops 6.

There are 12 rewards available to earn during the Archies Festival Frenzy event.

For those who own the BlackCell, there's an exclusive Operator skin available, but the amount of Jolly Archies needed to earn it remains a mystery. Once it appears, we'll be sure to share the intel.

The rest of the rewards range from weapon stickers, charms, loading screens, GobbleGums, weapon attachments and more.

Players who earn all of the rewards also earn the Mastery reward. For unlocking everything Archie's Festival Frenzy has to offer, players earn the AMR Mod 4 sniper rifle.

Read more on CoD BO6:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.