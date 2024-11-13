As part of the Season 1 update for Treyarch's 2024 release, The Hit List is the first event of the cycle, and is already capturing the attention of players before it begins.

So, what exactly is The Hit List event in Black Ops 6? Keep on reading to find out when it starts, along with some of the rewards up for grabs.

Treyarch says The Hit List event will begin "in-season".

If we take a look at previous seasonal updates for Call of Duty, anything branded with an in-season tag usually suggests it will arrive as part of the mid-season update.

With Season 1 beginning on 14th November 2024, we expect Season 1 Reloaded to begin on 12th December 2024.

Once the official date is revealed, we'll be sure to update the page with all the latest intel.

What is The Hit List event in CoD BO6?

The Hit List event in Black Ops 6 will involve players completing a series of objectives in order to obtain a variety of themed rewards.

Treyarch reveals the event will give "players a board of contracts" to complete before the event comes to an end.

Players who complete the tasks before the time runs out will get their hands on the items.

What are The Hit List rewards in CoD BO6?

Treyarch is yet to confirm details on The Hit List rewards in Black Ops 6.

However, the Season 1 roadmap reveals that some weaponry arriving as part of the update will be available as part of the events taking place.

Expect weapons, Operator skins, weapon blueprints, calling cards and XP tokens to feature as just some of the items available for players to earn.

Once the event gets under way, we'll update the page with a full list of rewards, along with their unlock requirements.

