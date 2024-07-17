But possibly the biggest thing we need to prepare for (quite literally) is the size of the Call of Duty game's file.

Let's just say that you might need to free up some space beforehand, because a small game this likely ain't.

Let's take a look at what we know about the file size of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

More like this

CoD Black Ops 6 file size news: How big is BO6 in GB?

Let's clear up a rumour that's been doing the rounds, first.

There have been a few posts on leak pages stating that the Black Ops 6 file is over 300GB. However, this was actually taken from a screenshot of Black Ops 6 installed alongside the Modern Warfare 1 and 2 remakes, and Warzone.

So, while we don't know exactly how large the file is, it won't be 300GB.

The actual size of Black Ops 6 will be revealed nearer the release date, and we'll update this page as soon as we know!

How does this compare to previous CoD file sizes?

But how big are the file sizes for previous entries in the series? Let's take a look at the most recent.

Modern Warfare 3 required 80 to 90GB to download (we discuss the details more in our guide), and required a further 100GB after to fully install the game.

So, the series has never exactly been a breeze when it comes to file size! And we can imagine the next in the series is going to exceed even this.

As ever, we'll update this page with more information and comparisons as soon as we know Black Ops 6's exact file size.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.