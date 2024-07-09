Will CoD BO6 come to PS4 and Xbox One? Official answer revealed
Will you be able to play Black Ops 6?
News has gradually surfaced about the upcoming release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 across the past month or so, but owners of last-generation consoles such as the PS4 and Xbox One will be eagerly trying to find out whether or not they will be able to play the franchise’s latest blockbuster when it is released on 25th October 2024.
Black Ops 6 is going to be set in the 1990s during a period of "transition and upheaval in global politics".
The US takes centre stage as a lone superpower, but the government has been infiltrated by a shadowy organisation, leaving us to go rogue.
Familiar faces from across the series are set to return, and we have been promised updates to weapons, along with new additions to multiplayer and the game’s gun mechanics.
The game is shaping up to be a fine entry in the Black Ops saga. Read on to find out which platforms will run the game once it lands later this year.
More like this
Is CoD BO6 on PS4 and Xbox One? Official answer revealed
It is good news for anyone who is using a PS4 or an Xbox One, as Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set to be released on both platforms.
This was confirmed via a blog post on the game’s official website that stated versions for the last-generation consoles were now available to be pre-ordered.
Anyone who buys editions of the game for current-generation systems such as the Xbox Series X/S will also get access to the last-gen versions - however, this excludes the physical edition of the PlayStation 5 game.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Full list of CoD BO6 platforms
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set to be released on seven different platforms, which includes the following:
- Xbox Series X/S
- Xbox One
- PlayStation 5
- PlayStation 4
- PC (Steam)
- PC (Microsoft Store)
- PC (Battle.net)
It is also going to launch on Xbox Game Pass on the first day of release, so subscribers to Microsoft’s digital service will be able to dive in immediately.
Black Ops 6 is also available for pre-order now on your console’s respective digital storefront.
If you prefer a physical copy of the game, websites such as Amazon and GAME have pages readily available. Meanwhile, CD Keys also has the title up for purchase.
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.