The US takes centre stage as a lone superpower, but the government has been infiltrated by a shadowy organisation, leaving us to go rogue.

Familiar faces from across the series are set to return, and we have been promised updates to weapons, along with new additions to multiplayer and the game’s gun mechanics.

The game is shaping up to be a fine entry in the Black Ops saga. Read on to find out which platforms will run the game once it lands later this year.

Is CoD BO6 on PS4 and Xbox One? Official answer revealed

It is good news for anyone who is using a PS4 or an Xbox One, as Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set to be released on both platforms.

This was confirmed via a blog post on the game’s official website that stated versions for the last-generation consoles were now available to be pre-ordered.

Anyone who buys editions of the game for current-generation systems such as the Xbox Series X/S will also get access to the last-gen versions - however, this excludes the physical edition of the PlayStation 5 game.

Full list of CoD BO6 platforms

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set to be released on seven different platforms, which includes the following:

Xbox Series X/S Xbox One PlayStation 5 PlayStation 4 PC (Steam) PC (Microsoft Store) PC (Battle.net)

It is also going to launch on Xbox Game Pass on the first day of release, so subscribers to Microsoft’s digital service will be able to dive in immediately.

Black Ops 6 is also available for pre-order now on your console’s respective digital storefront.

If you prefer a physical copy of the game, websites such as Amazon and GAME have pages readily available. Meanwhile, CD Keys also has the title up for purchase.

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.