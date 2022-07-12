Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals: Get £65 off Just Dance bundle

You can play any time, anywhere and with anyone, and there's a whole host of games to suit every taste, too. Games such as Just Dance, LEGO Star Wars, and Pokemon Legends Arceus.

The RadioTimes.com team are huge fans of the Nintendo Switch OLED. It incorporates everything you could want in a handheld gaming console; the screen is bigger and brighter than the standard Nintendo Switch, it has Joy-Con controllers for multiple ways of playing, and you can game in versatile ways: handheld, docked to your TV, or in ‘tabletop’ mode.

If you've had the Nintendo Switch on your mind or in your virtual basket, there's no better time to make the purchase than Amazon Prime Day 2022.

This Prime Day, we’ve seen discounts on the most in-demand games consoles out there, including the Nintendo Switch OLED, and a lot of them come with games, too! If you already have the console, there are also a number of accessories and cases with savings.

The best deal we've seen so far is this Nintendo Switch OLED + Just Dance bundle for £294.99. Typically £359.98, this Amazon Prime Day deal will save you £64.99.

Remember though, you do need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of any of these deals. Luckily, there's a free trial.

Best Nintendo Switch deals on Amazon Prime Day 2022

The Nintendo Switch is a super popular hybrid console, offering gaming on the move and a traditional console experience. The newest member of the family, the Nintendo Switch OLED, added an impressive new screen to the Switch, taking the gaming experience to a whole new level.

It bagged 4.2 stars from our experts in RadioTimes.com’s full Nintendo Switch OLED review, and with the display and smooth gaming experience, it's easy to see why.

Now, Amazon has cut the price of the Nintendo Switch OLED bundle, and there are games to suit every taste.

Nintendo Switch OLED + LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga bundle | £359.98 £308.99 (save £50.99 or 14%)

Save over 50 quid on the Nintendo Switch OLED console and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga bundle. This game is perfect for youngsters over the age of seven; immerse yourself in the LEGO Star Wars universe, and make your way through all nine Star Wars saga films in fun adventures.

Buy the Nintendo Switch OLED + LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga bundle for £308.99 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch OLED + Just Dance bundle | £359.98 £294.99 (save £64.99 or 18%)

Alongside this Nintendo Switch OLED is the Just Dance game, which, believe us, is possibly the most fun way to exercise. Team up with your friends to see who is the best mover on the dancefloor or go solo in Sweat mode with a hardcore routine, and you can even monitor your performance with the score recap (so that next time you battle your friends, you come out on top).

Buy the Nintendo Switch OLED + Just Dance bundle for £294.99 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch OLED + Pokemon Legends Arceus bundle | £359.98 £308 (save £51.98 or 14%)

This deal includes the classic Neon Red/Blue colourway and comes with the new Pokemon Legends Arceus game. In Pokemon Legends Arceus, you'll be brought to the Sinnoh region, the setting for Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl to catch, survey and research wild Pokemon.

Buy the Nintendo Switch OLED + Pokemon Legends Arceus bundle for £308 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch OLED + Metroid Dread bundle | £323.95 £308.95 (save £15 or 5%)

The 7-inch OLED model is also available in a bundle with Metroid Dread. Released in October last year, the game received four stars from our Gaming Editor in his Metroid Dread review, going on to describe the gameplay as compelling with excellent level design.

Buy the Nintendo Switch OLED + Metroid Dread bundle for £308.95 at Amazon

