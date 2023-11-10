However, with 53% of UK shoppers allocating more money to spend on Black Friday 2023 deals than in previous years (according to a Shopify report), we will be researching, analysing and sharing the best offers our experts find in this year's sales.

Shopify managing director EMEA Deann Evans said: "Shoppers have recently cut back so they are ready to spend during BFCM (Black Friday and Cyber Monday) to get more for their money. Brands need to embrace this opportunity by offering competitive deals and higher quality products as if they don’t, consumers may move away to another.”

The Black Friday sales are known for its discounts on big-ticket items such as home appliances, smart TVs, smartphones, plus gaming computers and headsets, and the RadioTimes.com team have been working very hard behind the scenes to bring you genuine Black Friday deals.

The Technology, Gaming, and Going Out team spend the other 11 months of the year looking after our interests, reviewing the latest releases, monitoring trends, and spotting deals. So whether it's an Oodie or the iPhone 14, a Nintendo Switch OLED console or Tonies you're after, we'll only share the best on what's on offer in this live blog.

If you're holding out for a specific UK retailer, we've pulled together a full breakdown of when Black Friday 2023 sales start so that you know when any products on your Christmas list are likely to be discounted.

If you’ve visited one of our live blogs before, we welcome you back with open arms ready for another round of savings to be had. If you haven’t frequented one of our live blogs, here’s the drill: we’ll continuously update this page with deals we know you’ll love so you can expect huge savings coming your way. But, first, here's a sneak peek of what to expect with our editor's top pick.

Our expert's favourite Black Friday deals for 2023 UK sales so far: