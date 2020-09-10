Apple Black Friday deals 2020: what to expect in this year’s sale

Apple is one of the few retailers who don’t hold a Black Friday sale – but there’s still plenty of ways to get hold of the latest iPhone or Apple products.

After all, there are plenty of other retailers that are happy to get involved in the annual bargain bonanza that is Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And, most of them will be selling iPhones, iPads, and all sorts of i-products – so you’ll just have to look elsewhere for your Apple fix.

With the new iPhone SE launching earlier this year as well as the rumoured iPhone 12 expected imminently, there could be more choice in Apple deals than ever before.

Does Apple do Black Friday deals?

Apple doesn’t take part in Black Friday sales through discounts like most retailers – though last year the Apple Store offered a Gift Card worth up to £160 after buying selected products, as well as a free engraving on AirPods bought directly from the store.

It is likely that Apple will offer a similar promotion this year – but those looking for a discount on an Apple product will have to look elsewhere.

Best Apple deals from last year

Last year AirPods were all the rage and the focus of a price war, with iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches also up for grabs. See below:

eBay sold AirPods for £127.90 compared to the usual £159.99 over at the Apple Store.

Apple iPhone 11 64GB in red was on Mobiles.co.uk for £33 a month, £89 upfront – you get 60GB data, unlimited texts and minutes.

The iPhone XR 128GB was on Fonehouse for £41 for 24 months

The Apple iPhone 8 was available on EE for £38 a month, £10 phone cost

Wowcher‘s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals included Apple MacBooks, iPads and earphones. Some of the best deals include a refurbished Apple iPad 3 for £109 instead of £350 and Apple compatible earphones (£11.99 down from £59.99.)

What to expect from Apple on Black Friday?

Apple

The Apple Store may not offer any discounts – but there are plenty of other places to get a cheap iPhone or a budget MacBook.

The hottest item will almost certainly be the long-rumoured iPhone 12, which will likely see its first discount from its launch price.

The new iPhone SE launched this April at an already budget price for an iPhone – so this Black Friday could see some of the lowest ever prices for a newly-released iPhone.

After their popularity last year, Apple AirPods will almost certainly be on sale for those who missed out, as well as Apple’s MacBook and iPad family of devices.

Last year also saw some incredible savings on Apple Watches if you don’t mind getting an older model – the Apple Watch Series 3 went as low as £159 on Wowcher.

If you’re wondering where to get your desired Apple product from, the following brands all offered Apple discounts last year:

Apple Black Friday tips

If you’re looking at buying from Amazon we’d recommend getting Amazon Prime or signing up for a free trial. Amazon holds Lightning Deals which run for just a few hours and only offer limited stock. If you sign up to Prime you get access to the deals half hour before the normal buying public – which could make all the difference for popular items such as Apple products.

If you’re specifically looking for an iPhone with a contract, then or Carphone Warehouse are your best bet for cheap monthly prices.

What other brands are taking part in Black Friday?

Amazon

Amazon was one of the earliest adopters of Black Friday in the UK and always start their lightning deals long before the big day – expect deals on all sorts of products, specifically Amazon devices such as Kindles, Fire Tablets, Fire TV Sticks, and Echos.

Look out for discounts on their subscription services too, including Prime Membership, Audible, Amazon Music, and Kindle Unlimited. And, if you can’t wait until November, Amazon Prime Day is expected to take place this October.

Currys PC World

Currys PC World usually has up to 50 per cent off thousands of products, including TVs, game consoles, laptops, mobiles, appliances, and more. Look out for their Why Wait Sale in the weeks running up to Black Friday too, and expect their Price Match Promise to return.

Argos

Argos routinely has great deals on tech, particularly games consoles and mobiles. They also offer Crazy Code sales on big toy brands in the weeks leading up to and following Black Friday, and as a sweet bonus you can use your Nectar points too.

John Lewis

John Lewis always has some big tech deals – with the big draw being their TVs which come with a five-year guarantee. John Lewis also has a Never Knowingly Undersold policy in which they constantly check competitor’s prices – meaning they’ll also have the best prices around for accessories and home appliances also.