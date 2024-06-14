We’re getting a bunch of content, though, so check out the Fortnite Metallica event update so you’re all up to speed.

We can’t say their introduction has come as much of a surprise, as one of the skins in the battle pass wears a Metallica T-shirt.

But they’re certainly a welcome addition and very theme-appropriate given the post-apocalyptic setting of Wrecked.

More like this

However, Nothing Else Matters other than getting those skins - and though Sad but True, we must allow this intro to Fade to Black and get on with it.

How to get Metallica Fortnite skins explained

Metallica in Fortnite Festival form. Epic Games

To get the Metallica Fortnite Skins, you have to purchase the Premium Reward Track for 1,800 V-Bucks as part Fortnite Festival Season 4 Pass and then earn Festival Points to unlock the whole band.

Initially, only drummer Lars Ulrich will be available, but the rest can be quickly unlocked by completing quests:

Lars Ulrich – Unlocked when you buy the Premium Reward Track

– Unlocked when you buy the Premium Reward Track Robert Trujillo – Earn 2,000 Festival Points and own the Premium Reward Track

– Earn 2,000 Festival Points and own the Premium Reward Track Kirk Hammett – Earn 9,000 Festival Points and own the Premium Reward Track

– Earn 9,000 Festival Points and own the Premium Reward Track James Hetfield – Earn 11,000 Festival Points and own the Premium Reward Track

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You can also buy the Puppet Master variants from the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks each or as part of the Metallica Bundle for 3,400 V-Bucks.

Puppet Master James skin – 1,500 V-Bucks in Item Shop

– 1,500 V-Bucks in Item Shop Puppet Master Lars skin – 1,500 V-Bucks in Item Shop

– 1,500 V-Bucks in Item Shop Puppet Master Kirk skin – 1,500 V-Bucks in Item Shop

– 1,500 V-Bucks in Item Shop Puppet Master Robert skin – 1,500 V-Bucks in Item Shop

These come with corresponding LEGO Fortnite skins to boot too!

If you buy the bundle, you can also unlock the following:

Chitin Titan Back Bling

Skull of the Storm Back Bling

Muffler Monster Back Bling

Surfstrummer Back Bling

Lightning Dropper Contrail

Eighteen Wrap

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.