Today, we're looking at Sky Broadband Boost, Sky's Wi-Fi speed guarantee add-on which comes with a whole range of treats and benefits for an extra £5 a month.

This subscription is available for customers who sign up to a number of Sky Broadbands (ranging from Sky Superfast 35 to Gigafast Broadband) and offers a wall to wall speed guarantee, daily line checks, engineer visits and more.

Bel0w, we've outlined each of these perks in detail and taken a look at what they are and if they're worth it. Plus, we've answered your questions such as how to remove it and what does it look like.

What is Sky Broadband Boost?

Sky Broadband Boost is an optional subscription that you can add to your Sky Broadband package.

It is a speed guarantee, however it won't actually increase the speed of your Wi-Fi. Rather, it will get you extra perks like daily speed checks, free visits from a broadband engineer and guaranteed money back if your Wi-Fi speed drops below 3M/bs.

Sky Broadband Boost is for existing customers who subscribe to Sky Superfast 35, Superfast, Full Fibre 100, Ultrafast, Ultrafast Plus or Gigafast broadband.

Be careful not to confuse it with Sky Wi-Fi Max, which is Sky's speed add-on for new customers. Wi-Fi Max is very similar, with a Wi-Fi Guarantee and free tech engineer visits, plus additional features like parental controls to take charge of your home Wi-Fi and advanced security controls.

Compared to Boost, Sky Wi-Fi Max is not available to existing users yet but is currently being rolled out to new customers who sign up to Sky Superfast 35, Superfast, Full Fibre 100, Ultrafast, Ultrafast Plus or Gigafast broadband for £3 a month.

What is included on Sky Broadband Boost?

Sky Broadband Boost has four main perks: a Wi-Fi speed guarantee, daily checks on your line, visits from a tech engineer and additional mobile data in the event of a Wi-Fi outage.

Here's a closer look at each of these:

Wi-Fi speed guarantee

If your download speed drops below 3Mb/s in any room of the house, you'll receive one month's money back on your broadband subscription. If the issue persists, your Sky account will be credited with the money from one month's Broadband subscription plus the Boost, or you can cancel the subscription without a termination fee.

Daily checks on your line

After your Wi-Fi has been connected for 28 days, Sky will run daily background checks on your line to look for any potential issues. If an issue is found, they will send an engineer round to investigate.

Visits from a tech engineer

If you're having problems with connection, you can get a free visit from a broadband engineer. This would normally cost £15.

Additional mobile data

If there is a Wi-Fi outage in your home that either: wasn’t planned, lasts more than 30 minutes, or is between 7am and 11pm, you'll get 2GB of free mobile data added to your Sky Piggybank account. However, you'll need to have Sky Mobile.

What does Sky Broadband Boost look like?

As a subscription, there isn't a specific piece of technology for Sky Broadband Boost. Instead, when you sign up you will be sent the latest Sky router (unless you already have one), to improve your signal.

How much is Sky Broadband Boost?

Sky Broadband Boost costs an extra £5 a month for 18 months. This totals out at £90.

Is Sky Broadband Boost worth it?

That really depends on what you're after. If you're looking for faster Wi-Fi, then Sky Broadband Boost won't necessarily help you.

What it can do is get you guaranteed help if you're having Wi-Fi problems, with the tech engineer visits, and it can put provisions in place in case of a Wi-Fi outage, with the mobile data backup.

This would be especially useful if have limited data, and so losing Wi-Fi would have an impact on your ability connect.

Or if say, you live an area with patchy signal, and would benefit from the help of an engineer. These visits would normally cost you £15, which is equal to three months of Sky Broadband Boost, so you would be saving if you expect to have them regularly.

However, most of Sky's fibre broadbands already come with a speed guarantee, so there isn't much use for the Boost in that department. Plus, you're tied into a full 18 month contract so you won't have the freedom to change it.

The best thing about Sky Broadband Boost is the guarantee you get your money back if the download speed drops below 3Mb/s in any room. Then, if you still can't get connection in every room, you'll receive credit of one month’s broadband subscription including Sky Broadband Boost in your Sky account. Plus, you can cancel Sky Boost at any time with no termination charge.

How to get Sky Broadband Boost?

You can only get Sky Broadband boost if you are signed up to one of the following Sky Broadbands: Sky Superfast 35, Superfast, Full Fibre 100, Ultrafast, Ultrafast Plus or Gigafast.

If you have those, you simply need to head over to the Sky website, sign into your account, and upgrade your package. The upgrade will come with an 18-month contract, so make sure you're happy to be tied in.

If Boost isn't available to you, Sky has also started rolling out Sky Wi-Fi Max, which has a similar Wi-Fi guarantee, plus engineer visits and mobile data during a broadband outage.

If you haven't signed up to Sky Broadband yet, check out our Sky Broadband guide for the full breakdown, or head over to Sky and sign yourself up.

Can I remove Sky Broadband Boost?

If your Wi-Fi speed is not living up to what was promised, you can remove Sky Broadband Boost without a termination charge. However, this will not be the case if you simply want to unsubscribe.

