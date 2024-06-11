Apple first released the Vision Pro in the US this February, but is now extending the availability to China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Australia and Canada, as well as European countries France, Germany, and the UK.

In the press release, Apple CEO Tim Cook said: "The enthusiasm for Apple Vision Pro has been extraordinary, and we are thrilled to introduce the magic of spatial computing to more customers around the world.

"We can’t wait for more people to see the impossible become possible, whether working and collaborating with an infinite canvas for apps, reliving treasured memories in three dimensions, watching TV shows and movies in a one-of-a-kind personal cinema, or enjoying brand-new spatial experiences that defy imagination."

The Apple Vision Pro will go on sale at the end of the month, with, as you can probably expect, a hefty price tag.

But what exactly does this device do? And is it worth buying? Here’s everything you need to know about the Apple Vision Pro and how you can get your hands on one.

The Apple Vision Pro will be available for UK pre-order from Friday 28th June at 1pm. Shipping will then start on Friday 12th July.

Apple Vision Pro UK price: How much does it cost?

The Apple Vision Pro starts at £3,499 for the 256GB model, £3,699 for 512GB and £3,899 for 1TB.

You can also buy the Apple Vision Pro Travel Case for £199 and AppleCare+ for the device will be available for £499.

Apple Vision Pro specifications: What does the Apple Vision Pro do?

Apple Vision Pro.

We all know Apple likes to use descriptions like "revolutionary spatial computer," but what does this actually mean?

Well the Apple Vision Pro is essentially a VR headset, a bit like the Meta Quest 3 or the PSVR2, except it does much more than just gaming.

With the Apple Vision Pro, you have access to hundreds of apps powered by visionOS, and you interact with them simply by looking at the desired app and tapping your fingers together. You can also type on a virtual keyboard or ask Siri to select things for you.

For working, the Vision Pro can access business apps like Slack, Zoom and Microsoft 365. For entertainment, it has all the major streaming apps so you can watch TV shows and films through the lense, or you can put yourself right in the thick of the action with Immersive Video. And for gaming it has more than 250 titles through Apple Arcade – some of which are specifically designed for the immersive experience like Job Simulator.

If you want the techy bit, the Apple Vision Pro has an ultra-high-resolution display system using micro-OLED technology to pack 23 million pixels into each eye. It uses a high-performance eye tracking system to respond to your eye movement and Personalised Spatial Audio to create the feeling that sounds are coming from the space around you. Lastly it uses Apple’s flagship M2 processing chip and the input from 12 cameras, five sensors, and six microphones to make sure that what you see feels right in front of you.

What can you watch with Apple Vision Pro?

The Apple Vision Pro can access a ton of TV and film streaming services including Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Hulu, Peacock and Paramount+.

There are also movie sites like IMAX, Juno and Supercut, and the Apple TV app has more than 250 3D movies, alongside Apple TV+ originals like Ted Lasso.

For sports fans, you can also use apps from major sports leagues like the NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA TOUR, The Masters, UFC, World Surf League, and Red Bull TV.

If you have yet to sign up to Apple TV+, subscriptions start at £8.99 a month.

Where to buy the Apple Vision Pro in the UK

You will be able to pre-order the Apple Vision Pro from Friday 28th June via the Apple Store.

The headset is likely to go on sale at other tech retailers – Currys, Argos, John Lewis etc – following the general sale date on 12th July.

For now you can take a look at some of the other Apple products on offer.

