FC 24 Copa America: How is the tournament celebrated in the game?

While the tournament itself isn’t playable, there are new squads introduced as part of EA FC 24 Path to Glory, with one of them being the Copa America 2024 squad. Check them out below!

Rodrigo De Paul – Argentina, CM – 96

Éder Militão – Brazil, CB – 96

Rodrigo Bentancur – Uruguay, CM – 95

Tyler Adams – USA, CDM – 95

Alphonso Davies – Canada, LB – 95

Julián Álvarez – Argentina, ST – 94

Miguel Almirón – Paraguay, RW – 93

Miguel Borja – Colombia, ST – 93

Michail Antonio – Jamaica, ST – 92

Edson Álvarez – Mexico, CDM – 92

There are also icons from football past being added as well, as part of the Greats of the Game squad:

Rivaldo - Brazil, LW - 97 (Icon)

Diego Forlán - Uruguay, ST - 95 (Hero)

DaMarcus Beasley - USA, LM - 94 (Hero)

These players can receive upgrades depending on how their real-life counterparts and teams do in the actual tournament:

If their team wins one match , they will receive an overall rating increase of +1 .

, they will receive an overall rating increase of . If their team wins three matches , they will receive an increase to their Playstyle rating of +1 .

, they will receive an increase to their Playstyle rating of . If their team wins a quarter-final , they will receive an increase of +1 to their overall rating.

, they will receive an increase of to their overall rating. If their team wins a semi-final , they will receive an increase of +1 to their overall rating.

, they will receive an increase of to their overall rating. If their team wins in the final, they will receive an increase of +1 to their overall rating.

Copa America Attackers Evolution

As part of Copa America, players can upgrade a Copa America player through the Attackers Evolution up to 95 OVR.

There are a few requirements for this, though, and you can’t just choose any player you like:

Max OVR – 85

– 85 Rarity – COPA American Festival of Football Academy

– COPA American Festival of Football Academy PlayStyles – 7

– 7 PlayStyles+ – 1

When you complete all of the objectives, you will earn the following:

OVR – +8

Shooting - +8

Passing - +8

Dribbling - +8

Defending - +8

Physical - +8

Skill Moves - +1

Weak Foot - +1

Tiki Taka PlayStyle

Trickster PlayStyle

Press Proven PlayStyle

Power Shot PlayStlye+

Technical PlayStyle+

Best Players for Copa America Attackers Evolution

Below are who we reckon are the best players to upgrade with the Copa America Attackers Evolution:

Richarlison – Brazil, CF/ST – 80

– – Mauro Icardi – Argentina, ST – 80

– – Hirving Lozano – Mexico, RW – 81

There will be more cards released as the tournament progresses, though, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for other great players!

