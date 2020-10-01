When is The Apprentice back on the BBC?

Usually around this time, we’d be getting ready to see Lord Alan Sugar telling a batch of aspiring entrepreneurs: “You’re fired!” as he does his iconic finger point.

Unfortunately, however, The Apprentice was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus.

A BBC spokesperson confirmed the news, saying: “Sadly we have decided to postpone The Apprentice for 2020. Production safety and the wellbeing of everyone involved in the show is our number one priority.”

It’s not all bad though, as the BBC then announced The Apprentice Best Bits – a special showing some of the best moments from over the years – would air in its place.

The show will kick off on 1st October, and is sure to keep us entertained as we await the return of the new series.

But when will it be back? Here’s everything we know about The Apprentice’s return, including possible plans to air two series in 2021.

When is The Apprentice back on TV?

An official return date hasn’t been confirmed just yet for The Apprentice. The series usually airs around the first week of October, so providing all goes well, we should expect to see the 16th series around October 2021.

Alan Sugar previously hinted there’d be two series of The Apprentice in 2021.

Speaking to the MailOnline, one of the options Sugar said the broadcaster was considering was having “two series air in one year”.

Who are The Apprentice 2021 contestants?

It’s too early to say, especially given the current circumstances, but Lord Sugar says there was already a group of contestants lined up for the new series.

He explained: “The production company already has a group of candidates that were ready to be in this next series and those candidates have been told to standby and see what happens.”

Who won The Apprentice in 2019?

Artisan baker Carina Lepore was crowned the winner of The Apprentice 2019.

Speaking to afterwards, Carina said: “I’m so excited, I cant wait to start building the empire. There’s going to be new shops in 2020. Hopefully get Dough’s Bakehouse in other locations.”

What is the prize for winning The Apprentice?

As in previous years, we’re expecting the show’s winning contestant to bag a £250,000 business investment from Lord Sugar.

Not only will the winner receive a huge cash injection for their business, Lord Sugar will also be on hand to guide them along the way and make their business into a real life success!

Who are Lord Sugar’s advisors?

BBC

Karren Brady and Claude Littner have worked as advisors on the show for over 10 years now, and it’s expected both will return for the new series.

Littner has appeared on every series of The Apprentice and first featured solely in the interview stages before becoming an aide to Sugar in 2015. He replaced Nick Hewer.

Brady, joined the show in 2009, after appearing as a celebrity contestant on Comic Relief Does The Apprentice, which she won in 2007.

She is vice-chairman of West Ham United and former managing director of Birmingham City. In 2014 she was made a life peer by the Prime Minister and received a CBE from the Queen for her services to business, entrepreneurship and women in business.

Can I apply to be on The Apprentice?

Unfortunately, applications are now closed for the show, however, this may well change if they decide to do two series next year.

You can keep an eye on the application page.

The Apprentice Best Bits starts on BBC One on October 1st, at 9pm. The Apprentice series 16 is expected to return in 2021.