David Tennant is joining Michael B Jordan and Dakota Fanning in a new TV series

gen:Lock is an animated series which sees the British actor play another doctor

Fresh from his spell on DuckTales, David Tennant has leant his voice to another animation, joining the cast of upcoming sci-fi series gen:Lock.

The Doctor Who star will play a doctor again – this time Dr Rufus Weller (aka “Doc”) – in the anime-style series from Rooster Teeth Animation which shows Earth’s last free society on the losing side of a global war.

Doc is the inventor of the technology that inspires the series’ title – giant, weaponised robot bodies known as mecha.

Tennant will be joined in the cast by Michael B Jordan, who is producing the series and voices Julian Chase – the first rebel pilot to volunteer for the gen:Lock programme. Dakota Fanning is also on board, playing an expert mech pilot and Chase’s love interset.

The trio are joined by Koichi Yamadera, a veteran anime voice actor who voices a transfer from Japan’s military forces recruited to fight alongside Chase.

Rooster Teeth has already revealed a sneak peek of Tennant’s character, who looks rather more like Peter Capaldi’s 12th Doctor than Tennant’s 10th.

Excited to announce that David Tennant is joining the voice cast of #genLOCK as Dr. Rufus Weller, aka Doc! pic.twitter.com/MY3YBblwil — Rooster Teeth🐓 (@RoosterTeeth) July 27, 2018

“My jaw hit the floor when I directed David as Doctor Weller for the first time,” showrunner and head of Rooster Teeth Animation Gray G. Haddock said. “He instantly nailed the breadth of emotion, both the humour and seriousness that Weller brings to the show – there are moments that will absolutely make the audience choke up.”

The series is set to debut in January 2019 on Rooster Teeth’s subscription service.

It is not the only TV show Tennant is involved in, with new HBO comedy Camping – co-starring Jennifer Garner – due to air in America on Sunday 14th October.