Wembley will be awash with white and blue on Sunday as Boreham Wood and Rochdale do battle in the National League promotion final.

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It has been a rollercoaster campaign in the top tier of non-league and the greatest drama of all may still be to come – with a place in the Football League on the line.

Rochdale missed out on automatic promotion in gut-wrenching circumstances on a dramatic final day but bounced back to beat Scunthorpe 2-1 and keep their dreams of returning to League Two after three years away.

Dale are favourites against Boreham Wood, who are chasing their own EFL fairytale.

After finishing fourth in the National League, the Wood have downed two former Football League clubs – Forest Green Rovers and Carlisle – to reach their first National League play-off final.

A first promotion in their history is now just 90 minutes away but under the arch at Wembley, things are never simple.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Boreham Wood v Rochdale on TV and online.

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When is Boreham Wood v Rochdale?

Boreham Wood v Rochdale will take place on Sunday 10 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Boreham Wood v Rochdale kick-off time

Boreham Wood v Rochdale will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Boreham Wood v Rochdale on?

UK fans can watch the National League play-off final on DAZN.

A subscription is needed. The DAZN NL season pass, which runs until the end of July, costs £14.99, and will allow viewers to watch games from all three divisions.

Alternatively, fans can sign up to a monthly pass for £19.99 per month, which allows them to watch all remaining non-league matches this month.

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How to live stream Boreham Wood v Rochdale online

If you choose to watch the game on DAZN, you can enjoy it via a mobile device, online, or cast to your TV for the full big-screen experience.

The service can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

Is Boreham Wood v Rochdale on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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