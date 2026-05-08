Home nations Ireland and Wales face off in Belfast in the Women's Six Nations on Saturday evening.

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The rest weekend came at a good time for the visitors, who are bottom of the table and still searching for their first win of the tournament following three straight defeats.

Ireland, meanwhile, can take plenty of positives from a defiant performance in defeat to France in round 3.

The Irish will see Saturday as an opportunity to claim their second victory of the Women's Six Nations 2026 and move above Italy into third place.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland v Wales on TV and online.

When is Ireland v Wales?

Ireland v Wales will take place on Saturday 9 May 2026.

The game takes place at Ravenhill Stadium in Belfast.

What time is Ireland v Wales kick-off?

Ireland v Wales will kick off at 6:30pm.

Check out the Women's Six Nations TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is Ireland v Wales on?

Ireland v Wales will be shown live on BBC One Wales.

Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC platforms.

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How to live stream Ireland v Wales online

Ireland v Wales will be live streamed on BBC iPlayer for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the BBC iPlayer app.

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