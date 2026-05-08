Grey’s Anatomy has bid adieu to two of its longest-standing cast members, Kim Raver and Kevin McKidd, in an emotional season 22 finale.

Ad

The two actors, who play Dr Owen Hunt and Dr Teddy on the ABC medical drama, made their exits after their divorced characters reconciled and walked off into the sunset together to start a new life with the children they share in Paris, with viewers being treated to a montage of their journeys on the series.

Speaking about her exit storyline, Raver told Deadline: "I love that, in the chaos of it all that, Teddy still finds moments of mentoring Blue while stressing about what is happening to Owen."

She added: "It’s just been, for me, this, this beautiful journey of a very multi-layered, complicated character, which has been a real gift."

Meanwhile, asked about the finale, McKidd – who directed the episode as well – told the publication: “I’m really proud of this episode. It really packs a punch. It feels like quite a unique big, big episode [with] that whole bridge collapse sequence. I think was pretty ambitious for us."

He continued: "I think it packs a really emotional punch that I’m really proud of too, and I think it gave me a real sense of ownership. It almost felt like I was kind of graduating from the Grey’s Anatomy film school. This is my 49th episode of directing the show. So, it felt like a completed journey for me."

Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver in Grey's Anatomy season 22. Disney/Anne Marie Fox

McKidd first appeared on the programme as doctor Owen Hunt in the season 5 premiere back in 2008, while Raver made her Grey’s debut as doctor Teddy Altman the following year in season 6 and, following her departure at the end of season 8, returned in season 15.

While the finale ended on a happy note for Teddy and Owen, earlier on in the episode things weren't looking so promising, as Owen was caught up in a dangerous incident following the collapse of a major Seattle bridge.

Teddy was left fearing the worst when a voice message from Owen put him under the bridge at the time of collapse, but the character subsequently managed to drag himself out of his car and even save the lives of a family who were also trapped in their car.

When Teddy and Owen were finally reunited, the pair professed their feelings for one another.

Owen then told Teddy she should take the Paris research job she had been offered – and that he and the children would go with her.

Grey's Anatomy is available to stream on Disney+. You can sign up to Disney+ from £5.99 a month now.

Add Grey's Anatomy to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.