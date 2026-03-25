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Grey's Anatomy legends confirmed to depart series after 18 years in beloved roles
Two of Grey’s Anatomy's most popular doctors are scrubbing out for good, as Kim Raver and Kevin McKidd exit the long-running drama after nearly two decades.
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Published: Wednesday, 25 March 2026 at 5:40 pm
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