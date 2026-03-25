Grey’s Anatomy will say goodbye to two of its longest-serving stars, as Kim Raver and Kevin McKidd are set to leave the hit medical drama in its upcoming season 22 finale.

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Raver and McKidd – who play fan favourites Dr Teddy Altman and Dr Owen Hunt – will bow out when the final episode airs on Wednesday 7 May on ABC in the US.

The pair have been central to the show for nearly two decades, with McKidd joining in season 5 in 2008 and Raver arriving in season 6 before becoming a series regular in 2010. Their characters’ on-off relationship – which saw them meet as Army majors in Iraq before eventually marrying in season 18 – has been one of the drama’s most enduring storylines.

Despite a turbulent recent chapter, which saw Teddy and Owen divorce after a failed attempt at an open marriage, there are hints the duo could still get a happy ending. Series creator Shonda Rhimes teased as much, saying it was "both bittersweet and joyful to give this couple the happy ending their story deserves".

Their exits have been described as a creative decision, and – in keeping with other Grey’s Anatomy departures – the door has been left open for potential future returns.

Kim Raver as Dr Teddy Altman and Kevin McKidd as Dr Owen Hunt in Grey's Anatomy. Disney/Anne Marie Fox

Over the years, both actors have made a major impact behind the camera as well. McKidd has directed 48 episodes since 2011, including the upcoming finale, while Raver has stepped into the director’s chair on multiple occasions since season 19.

Reflecting on his time on the show, McKidd said: "Grey’s Anatomy has been a huge chapter of my life, creatively and personally... Playing Dr Owen Hunt and directing on the show have both shaped me enormously."

Raver added that portraying Teddy Altman "will always hold a dear and special place in my heart", thanking fans for their "unwavering devotion" over the years.

Showrunner Meg Marinis paid tribute to both actors, praising McKidd’s "extraordinary depth and heart" across 18 seasons and Raver’s "fierce and raw portrayal" of Teddy, adding: "This is never truly a goodbye."

Production has now wrapped on season 22, with four episodes still left to air.

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