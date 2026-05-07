Ricky Gervais sitcom Alley Cats finally has a confirmed premiere date on Netflix, with the animated series set to arrive this summer.

Ad

The six-part comedy imagines the "trials and tribulations of a group of feral British cats from all walks of society, who seek companionship while ruminating on everyday life".

Gervais voices the main character alongside a cast containing many of his After Life collaborators, including Tom Basden, David Earl, Kerry Godliman, Diane Morgan, Jo Hartley, Andrew Brooke and Tony Way.

Joining the party for this latest project is EastEnders legend Natalie Cassidy, whose prior work in the comedy genre includes Psychoville, Mandy and Motherland.

If you're excited to see what's in store, mark your calendars: Alley Cats will be available to stream on Netflix from Friday 7 August 2026.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

Netflix promises that Gervais's "signature style of heart and social commentary" will feature in the series, which marks his first self-produced animated effort since The Ricky Gervais Show concluded in 2012.

That series took segments from the podcast of the same name (also featuring Stephen Merchant and Karl Pilkington), and brought them to life in a retro style evoking The Flintstones and Scooby-Doo producers Hanna-Barbera.

Therefore, Alley Cats marks Gervais's first major foray into scripted animation (besides his work on a popular 2006 episode of The Simpsons). Don't Hug Me I'm Scared producers Blink Industries are behind the design of the show.

(L-R) Ricky Gervias as Gus, Tom Basden as Ponce, David Earl as Puke, Andrew Brooke as Fang, Diane Morgan as Olive, in Alley Cats. Netflix

The comedian will be in attendance at this June's Annecy International Animation Festival, where he'll join a discussion of the upcoming project and the first two episodes will be screened for guests.

Speaking to Radio Times earlier this year, Gervais said it was a "no brainer" to work with his After Life cast again in Alley Cats. "You know them, you trust them, you know what they're good at [and] it's fun," he explained.

Alley Cats is coming to Netflix on 7 August 2026. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Ad