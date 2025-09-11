Co-directed by Gervais and Elliot Dear, Alley Cats will follow "the trials and tribulations of a group of feral British cats who seek companionship while ruminating about the struggles of everyday life," according to the official synopsis.

Gervais said: “I play a fat, lazy, rude, opinionated creature with fangs, who’s not as smart or brave as he thinks he is. So quite a stretch.”

Ricky Gervias as Gus, Tom Basden as Ponce, David Earl as Puke, Andrew Brooke as Fang, Diane Morgan as Olive, in Alley Cats. Netflix.

The comedian and actor previously opened up about making the animated series back 2023, telling fans in an online question and answer session that he chose the medium because “filming is a hard slog”.

“We started it, and it’s gonna take a long time ‘cos it’s animation. It won’t be finished until next year,” he said.

He added: “I did animation 'cos I thought, ‘I’m getting old now’ and filming is a hard slog. I thought, ‘Animation, that’s easy.’ It’s not. I’ve been a fool.”

Alley Cats will debut on Netflix in 2026. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.