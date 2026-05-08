NBC's long-running crime drama Law & Order is reportedly set to return for another run.

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According to Deadline, the drama – which is currently airing its 25th season – will be back for a 26th season, with the network planning to make an official announcement on Friday.

The new run won't be the final season, according to the publication, which also notes that the 26th season may undergo budget cuts - as has become customary for long-running series in the TV industry – though specific details remain unclear.

The show originally aired for 20 seasons at NBC before it was unexpectedly canceled in 2010, only for it to be resurrected in 2022.

Law & Order has amassed a huge ensemble cast over the years, with stars like Jerry Orbach, S Epatha Merkerson, Sam Waterston, Benjamin Bratt, Angie Harmon, Michael Imperioli, Dennis Farina, Jeremy Sisto, Anthony Anderson and Jeffrey Donovan all having taken on major roles throughout the franchise’s history.

Veronica Falcón as Atty Potter, Hugh Dancy as A.D.A. Nolan Price in Law & Order season 25. NBC/ Getty Images

Season 25 premiered on NBC back in September before going on a hiatus in late 2025 and returning in January 2026.

The finale is set to air next Thursday (14 May), the longline for which reads: "The murder of a military hero draws the FBI into Brady's investigation; as political pressure rises during Baxter's reelection campaign, Price and Maroun worry that a series of unusual courtroom rulings mean the judge is in the defendant's pocket."

Season 25 regulars include Hugh Dancy, Tony Goldwyn, Odelya Halevi, David Ajala, Reid Scott and Maura Tierney.

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Law & Order season 25 will return in the US on NBC on Thursday 14 May 2026.

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