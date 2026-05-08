Manchester United travel to Sunderland on Saturday with Michael Carrick's side hoping to extend their winning run.

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The Red Devils, who confirmed their Champions League spot for next season after beating Liverpool 3-2 last weekend, have been transformed under Carrick – winning their last three league outings to leave them in third.

Man Utd have lost just two of their last 14 Premier League games and the former midfielder is now the heavy favourite to get the job on a permanent basis after bringing the feel-good factor back to Old Trafford.

Sunderland's season has fizzled out slightly in recent weeks after winning just two of their last seven in all competitions; however, everyone linked to the club will be over the moon that they've established themselves in the top flight in their first campaign back there since 2017.

The Black Cats, who are only four points off seventh, will be hoping to finish the season strongly as they look ahead to another Premier League campaign.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland v Man Utd on TV and online.

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When is Sunderland v Man Utd?

Sunderland v Man Utd will take place on Saturday 9 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Sunderland v Man Utd kick-off time

Sunderland v Man Utd will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Sunderland v Man Utd on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during the next episode of Match of the Day.

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Is there a Sunderland v Man Utd live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Sunderland v Man Utd on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

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