There are now just two episodes left to air of the final season of The Boys, and Prime Video is making sure the show goes out in style, by putting the grand finale in cinemas across the US.

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The final episode will be available in 4DX screens in the US at 9:30pm on Tuesday 19 May, a matter of hours ahead of viewers being able to watch it on Prime Video.

The news was announced in a post on the show's X page, which read: "In two weeks, we’re going out with a bang. Literally, because ya might vibrate watchin’ the series finale in 4DX. Get yer mitts on a seat with the purchase of a concession voucher, which is good towards sweets or soda the day of. See ya May 19 at 9:30 p.m."

This model follows a similar strategy pursued by Netflix for the Stranger Things finale, which also aired in cinemas, with fans able to watch it by buying a concessions voucher. This is because guild contractual issues with talent mean that it's not possible to charge for standard cinema tickets in relation to the series.

Antony Starr as Homelander in The Boys season 5. Prime Video

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has long been hyping up the show's finale and the final season's stakes. This was borne out in practice in the very first episode of season 5, in which long-time character A-Train died.

However, Kripke has also been clear that fans shouldn't expect the finale to feature huge, cinematic battles, due at least in part to the show's budget.

He told SFX Magazine ahead of the new season beginning: "I mean, there are not full battle scenes because we still don’t have Game of Thrones' budget, but there are a lot of very direct confrontations; a lot of the people that you want to see smashing into each other smash into each other. I hope it’s cathartic and emotionally satisfying, but I’m a tiny bit terrified."

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Whatever the case, the universe of The Boys will be continuing beyond the original show's ending, as the Stranger Things universe has too. While Stranger Things has already seen the release of a new animated spin-off series, Tales From '85, The Boys will be getting a new prequel show, Vought Rising.

Other spin-offs, including one called The Boys: Mexico, are also in development, while another show set in the same universe, Gen V, has been cancelled.

The Boys season 5 continues on Prime Video on Wednesdays – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

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