The fifth and final season of Stranger Things was already taking an unusual release strategy for Netflix – dropping in three separate batches – but now it will go one further, with confirmation that the finale will be coming to cinemas across the US and Canada.

Ad

The final episode, which will be released at 5pm Pacific Time on 31st December 2025 (meaning it will come to the UK on 1st January), will be screened in over 350 cinemas, starting at the same time as the episode's Netflix drop and running through to the next day.

While the second volume of Stranger Things season 4 was also released in cinemas in a number of cities across North America in 2022, this was months after the episodes' initial Netflix premiere.

It follows the streamer's move to release a number of its film projects for short theatrical windows, including KPop Demon Hunters (sing-along version), Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein and the upcoming third Knives Out film Wake Up Dead Man. – but it is the first time Netflix has debuted a TV show in cinemas and on its platform at the same time.

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson in Stranger Things. Netflix

The Duffer Brothers said in a statement: "We’re beyond excited that fans will have the chance to experience the final episode of Stranger Things in theatres – it’s something we’ve dreamed about for years, and we’re so grateful to Ted [Sarandos], Bela [Bajaria], and everyone at Netflix for making it happen.

"Getting to see it on the big screen, with incredible sound, picture, and a room full of fans, feels like the perfect – dare we say bitchin’ – way to celebrate the end of this adventure."

It had been reported that Netflix had dismissed the idea of releasing the episode theatrically, but Ross Duffer shared on his Instagram Stories the following message: "They never dismissed this fyi – this has been in the works for almost a year."

It has not yet been confirmed whether the episode will be released in any UK cinemas.

The synopsis for Stranger Things season 5 reads: "The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished – his whereabouts and plans unknown.

"Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread.

"The final battle is looming – and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone – the full party – standing together, one last time."

Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 will be released on Thursday 27th November in the UK. Seasons 1-4 are available on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Add Stranger Things to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.