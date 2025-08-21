With such rich world building, a sequel is extremely appealing, and given its huge success you might be wondering if further films are on the way.

Read on for everything you need to know.

Will there be a KPop Demon Hunters sequel?

KPop Demon Hunters. Netflix

Although nothing is confirmed yet, signs are looking good for a sequel at some point in the future.

Speaking to Screen Rant after the huge success of the film, co-director Maggie Kang said, "There are always side stories, and there are things we've thought of... I think there are a lot of pockets that we can explore."

It seems like Kang is keen to continue the stories of Rumi, Mira and Zoey, and it's looking increasingly likely that it will happen.

According to Puck, Sony and Netflix are in talks with Kang and co-director Chris Appelhans to "return for a follow-up".

Speaking to Newsweek, Netflix Films chairman Dan Lin previously said he was "excited to explore what could be the next adventure for Huntrix".

He added: "KPDH's success comes from its original, fresh story, so if we do embark on a sequel, we would want to take our time to make sure that any future stories we tell with our favourite demon hunters retain the flair and uniqueness of the first film."

Meanwhile, in July 2025, The Wrap reported that two different sequels were in the works – so it looks like we'll be seeing plenty more demon hunting in the future.

When could a KPop Demon Hunters sequel release?

Despite it being pretty likely that a sequel will happen, there are no signs yet of a release date.

KPop Demon Hunters took over four years to release after its initial announcement back in March 2021, so a sequel won't necessarily be here too soon.

Judging by Sony Pictures Animation's track record, it could be as many as five years before a sequel materialises - infamously, the Spider-Verse franchise has had numerous delays, and it seems like Sony is prioritising original features for the moment.

Who could return for a KPop Demon Hunters sequel?

KPop Demon Hunters. Netflix

While nothing is set in stone yet, Kang mentioned in an interview with Variety that "we have backstories for Zoey and Mira" - so perhaps she and Appelhans would be looking for Ji-young Yoo and May Hong to reprise their roles respectively if going down that route.

We'll keep this page updated if we hear any further news.

Will there be any KPop Demon Hunters spin-offs?

In addition to the news of sequels, there have also been reports of future projects serving as spin-offs to the main film.

According to the aforementioned report in The Wrap, short films and a stage play are among the projects being considered at this time, while even a live-action remake is potentially on the cards.

Nothing is set in stone just yet, but we'll be looking out for all the latest updates.

KPop Demon Hunters is now streaming on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

