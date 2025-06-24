Of course, with K-Pop a key focus of the film, it was vital that directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans drafted in a music team who knew what they were doing, and you need only glance over the list of songwriters and producers enlisted to see that this was something the filmmakers took very seriously indeed.

Among those to work on the film were Teddy Park, Lindgren and Stephen Kirk – who between them have won multiple Grammys and worked with several of the biggest artists in the world, including mega K-Pop bands BLACKPINK and BTS.

Meanwhile, Olivier Award-winner Ian Eisendrath serves as Executive Musical Producer, and told TUDUM that he had "always thought of K-pop as the most theatrical genre of pop".

He added: "I was just instantly excited by the possibilities of what could happen in a narrative context with the K-pop songs [and] incorporating actual, hit-making K-pop artists. I just felt like everything was really set up to be a special musical and narrative experience."

Read on for the full list of songs to appeared in K-Pop Demon Hunters.

K-Pop Demon Hunters soundtrack: All the songs in the animated Netflix film

K-Pop Demon Hunters. Netflix

You can find the full list of songs featured in the film – and the details on who performed them – below:

Takedown (Twice version) performed by Twice (Jeongyeon, Jihyo, Chaeyoung)

(Twice version) performed by Twice (Jeongyeon, Jihyo, Chaeyoung) How It's Done performed by Huntr/x (EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI)

performed by Huntr/x (EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI) Soda Pop performed by Saja Boys (Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, and samUIL Lee)

performed by Saja Boys (Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, and samUIL Lee) Golden performed by Huntr/x (EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI)

performed by Huntr/x (EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI) Strategy performed by Twice

performed by Twice Takedown performed by Huntr/x (EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI)

performed by Huntr/x (EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI) Your Idol performed by Saja Boys (Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, and samUIL Lee)

performed by Saja Boys (Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, and samUIL Lee) Free performed by EJAE and Andrew Choi

performed by EJAE and Andrew Choi What It Sounds Like performed by Huntr/x (EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI)

performed by Huntr/x (EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI) Love, Maybe performed by MeloMance

performed by MeloMance Path performed by Kang Joon-woo & Jo Gap-chui

K-Pop Demon Hunters is now streaming on Netflix.

