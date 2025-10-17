The end of Stranger Things is nigh as season 5 approaches, and star Finn Wolfhard isn't mincing his words about how much he worried about the show's final instalment.

From Lost to Game of Thrones and beyond, it's been made clear that a TV show's finale will forever colour its legacy, for better or for worse.

Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in the beloved Netflix horror, admitted: “I think everyone was pretty worried, honestly."

He told Time: "The way that Game of Thrones got torn to shreds in that final season, we’re all walking into this going, ‘We hope to not have that kind of thing happen.’ But then we read the scripts. We knew that it was something special.”

The Duffer Brothers have been open about their fears ending the show, which will have been on screens for almost a decade by the time the finale is released, with exec Shawn Levy telling Variety that they've had their "hearts broken" by the finales of shows they've loved.

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler and Jake Connelly as Derek in Stranger Things Netflix

However, they confirmed that they're very much wrapping up every storyline, adding: "We do every last remaining thing we wanted to do with the Demogorgons and Mind Flayer and Vecna and the Upside Down and Hawkins and these characters. This is a complete story. It’s done.”

The final season of Stranger Things will be split into three releases across November and December, with the Duffer Brothers recently confirming the epic episode runtimes.

Plus, fans will finally get an answer to one of the questions that has plagued us from the very beginning: what actually is the Upside Down?

All will be revealed when Stranger Things returns to screens this winter. Buckle in!

Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 will be released on Thursday 27th November in the UK. Seasons 1-4 are available on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

