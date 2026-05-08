Sir David Attenborough has been "completely overwhelmed" by messages he has received for his landmark 100th birthday.

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The broadcaster and environmentalist celebrates the milestone today, with a special concert planned in his honour tonight at the Royal Albert Hall.

Radio Times also celebrated Attenborough 's birthday with a cover in his honour which included birthday messages from those inspired by him, a closer look at his new documentary and interviews with stars marking his birthday.

In a newly-shared audio message, Attenborough said: "I had rather thought that I would celebrate my 100th birthday quietly, but it seems that many of you have had other ideas.

"I have been completely overwhelmed by birthday greetings, from pre-school groups to care home residents, and countless individuals and families of all ages."

He added: "I simply can't reply to each of you separately, but I'd like to thank you all most sincerely for your kind messages, and wish those of you who have planned your own local events: have a very happy day."

Sir David Attenborough. BBC/Sam Barker

Tonight (8 May) the BBC will bring the nation together for a live event honouring Attenborough's groundbreaking career at the forefront of natural history storytelling.

As described by the Royal Albert Hall, the event "will take audiences on a journey through a century of exploration and discovery in the natural world, seen through the prism of David’s extraordinary life".

Featuring dramatic wildlife stories, accompanied by live music from his programmes, the event will also feature spoken reflections from public figures and leading advocates for the natural world.

The celebratory night will be accompanied by the BBC Concert Orchestra, featuring original compositions from some of Attenborough's landmark series.

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Earlier this year, the BBC announced a slate of new series and archival material to showcase the finest programmes from Attenborough's seven-decade career.

The new programmes included Making Life on Earth: Attenborough's Greatest Adventure, Secret Garden and David Attenborough's 100 Years on Planet Earth.

Making Life on Earth: Attenborough’s Greatest Adventure featured new interviews with Attenborough and the original production team as they reflected on the making of the groundbreaking series Life on Earth.

David Attenborough programming is available across BBC platforms.

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